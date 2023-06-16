Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced its participation at the 29th Beijing International Book Fair, set to be held by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation from 15 to 18 June 2023 at the capital’s National Convention Center.

The Centre’s activities will introduce Chinese audiences to its publishing and translation initiatives, and ALC representatives will seek out new partnerships that will help achieve its goals of advancing the Arabic language in all fields and facilitating local and global production of Arabic content.

“The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the world’s most significant cultural events, bringing together publishing industry professionals and creators from around the globe,” said H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC. “The longstanding cultural relations between China and the UAE have led to a significant presence of the Arabic language in China, and the fair is an important platform for the ALC to explore opportunities for projects and initiatives in the country and to further our goal of advancing Arabic’s status globally.”

During the exhibition, the ALC will take part in a full schedule of events and activities, including meetings with prominent officials from the Chinese publishing industry and influential leaders from the cultural sector. The Centre’s delegation will also attend seminars, take part in the Beijing International Publishing Conference, and tour Arab pavilions and the Silk Road Publishers Pavilion.

Every year, more than 2,600 exhibitors from over 100 countries attend the Beijing International Book Fair, where delegates discuss copyright trading for foreign books, multimedia digital content, and ways to promote reading. The event’s activities cover various sectors, including books, digitisation, animation, and other intellectual and cultural industries.

China’s presence at the 2022 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair included the participation of 50 Chinese government-affiliated publishing houses, including academic, literary, and educational publishers, and others specialising in children’s books. A high-ranking delegation of 40 participants, including officials, publishers, authors, and intellectuals, remarkable contributions to the exhibition’s various programmes.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.