Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority is set to organize an awareness seminar scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, at 6:00 PM. The seminar, titled "Public Money: A Cornerstone of Growth - A Collective and National Responsibility," will take place at Majlis Al Bateen. This event underscores the crucial role of community members in the stewardship and safeguarding of public assets and resources.

The seminar will delve into critical issues concerning the protection of public funds, highlighting their impact on maintaining the UAE's distinctive investment landscape. The session will cover a broad spectrum of topics and will touch upon both tangible and intangible assets controlled and invested by the government across diverse fields and sectors. A key focus will be on promoting efficient and responsible management of public finances.

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority extends an open invitation to the public to participate in this seminar. The engagement is especially encouraged given the topic's relevance and its potential to strengthen awareness about this vital societal responsibility.

This seminar is part of a series of educational initiatives and programs conducted across Abu Dhabi. These initiatives aim to foster a culture of active community involvement, enhance social cohesion, and spread awareness. Through these enlightening seminars, the Authority contributes significantly to the advocacy and protection of public finances.

