Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) is participating for the first time in the GITEX Technology Week 2022 event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10th and 14th, which showcases the latest technological innovations. ADAA’s participation will be in support of more than 30 Abu Dhabi government entities also taking part.

ADAA will be launching and showing several significant digital initiatives aimed at enhancing its role and pursuing its strategic vision in ensuring the optimal use of public funds and assets, as the responsible body for promoting the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability in the government ecosystem.

Commenting on the participation, Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority official representative commented: "We are proud to participate in GITEX Global 2022, as it will be an ideal opportunity for people to learn about the latest breakthroughs in the field of technology from around the world, at the same time allowing us to showcase the initiatives launched by ADAA, their benefits and how technology and artificial intelligence is being utilized in order to fulfill the Authority’s mandate."

As a leading global technology platform, GITEX provides the Abu Dhabi government with the opportunity to share and promote its advanced initiatives in the field of smart government e-services, digitalization and artificial intelligence, which are constantly being developed to support Abu Dhabi's digital infrastructure to be within the rank of the world’s leading digital governments.

About the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA)

ADAA is the highest entity responsible for promoting the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity across all Abu Dhabi mandated entities.

It seeks to ensure public resources and funds are managed, collected and expended efficiently, effectively and economically, safeguarding them for future generations.

A financially and administratively independent body working directly under the authority of His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, ADAA has the power to monitor financial and operational activities of government entities as well as associated companies and projects, in which the government owns 25% or more of their capital.

