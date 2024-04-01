The ABCK-AmCham Kuwait held their Annual Ramadan Iftar at the Four Seasons Hotel, sponsored by the Kuwait Resources House (KRH) as the Platinum Sponsor, Saudi Arabian Chevron as the Gold Sponsor, Brinks Kuwait as Silver Sponsor, Raytheon Technologies as a supporting sponsor, and British Airways as the event’s Exclusive Airline Partner.

Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice Chair for AmCham Kuwait, commenced the evening by extending warm greetings and expressing gratitude to all attendees. Her Excellency, U.S. Ambassador Karen H. Sasahara, graced the occasion with her presence, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration.

In a touching tribute, Dr. Arezou recognized Mr. Omar Ben Naji for his outstanding contributions to the organization, particularly his instrumental role in the Disabilities Focus Group. Mr. Ben Naji's efforts have facilitated meaningful connections between corporate entities and non-profit organizations, fostering inclusivity and support for individuals with disabilities.

The event featured esteemed guests from various embassies and organizations, including representatives from KACCH/BACCH, the Kuwait Society for the Handicapped, and the Kuwait Society for the Follow-Up Issues of Disabled People. Their dedication to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities was commendably acknowledged.

Dr. Arezou expressed profound appreciation to the sponsors whose generous support made the event possible, highlighting the essential role of corporate collaboration in fostering societal inclusivity and empowerment.

The evening also included inspiring remarks from Dr. Tala Al Dabbous of KACCH/BACCH, Ms. Hanaa Al Baghdady of the Kuwait Society for the Handicapped, and Dr. Khloud Al Ali of the Kuwait Society for the Follow-Up Issues of Disabled People, all of whom shared insights into their impactful work and initiatives.

The AmCham Kuwait team held a raffle for participants to finalize the evening. The Raffle prizes include vouchers from IFA International Travel & Tourism, presenting lucky recipients with a discount of 20 KD each. DHL contributed to the excitement with 10 vouchers, providing a generous 60% discount on shipping charges. Sultan added to the anticipation with three vouchers worth 30 KD each, while the Al Shayaa group generously provided 12 vouchers for esteemed restaurants including Babel, Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Asha’s, and Amiti Noura restaurants.

Hyatt Regency Al Kout contributed two vouchers to the mix, offering lucky winners opportunities for luxurious stays and dining experiences. Tariq al Ghanim added to the excitement with two vouchers worth 50 KD each, redeemable for future catering services. Union Trading Co. further enriched the raffle with three Air Fryers up for grabs.

UBS enhanced the prize with four vouchers, promising lucky winners unique opportunities.

However, the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the grand prize courtesy of British Airways - one fortunate attendee secured a journey to New York with a ticket in World Traveller Plus, marking a truly memorable conclusion to the event.

The raffle added an extra layer of excitement and engagement to the evening, providing participants with the opportunity to walk away with valuable prizes and unforgettable experiences.

The annual Iftar event is just one of the many activities organized by AMCHAM Kuwait throughout the year. The organization is dedicated to promoting bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Kuwait and supporting the interests of American companies operating in the country.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait:

Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has functioned as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on the social media channel @abck1985