Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) hosted 21st AAOIFI Annual Shari’ah Boards Conference in Bahrain at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. The two-day conference organised under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) on 07-08 May 2022 received more than 600 delegates from no less than 20 countries from around the world. In addition, the conference received more than 800 delegates virtually.

More than 35 speakers were part of the six panel discussions in addition to the opening ceremony. The chief guests at the conference included the Chairman of AAOIFI Shari’ah Board, Sheikh Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani; Governor of Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Mohamed Al Maraj; Governor of Central Bank of Libya, H.E. Saddek Omar Ali Elkaber; Governor of Bank of Somaliland, H.E. Ali Ali Abdilahi Dahir and Chairman of Libyan Capital Market Authority (LCMA), H.E. Mahmoud Mohamed Wafa. The speakers included Shari’ah scholars from around the world, policymakers and other services providers from the global Islamic banking and finance industry who discussed various pressing topics in detail.

The 21st edition of the conference was supported by Saudi National Bank (SNB) from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jumhouria Bank from Libya, Kuwait Finance House as major partners. The gold partners included Al Salam Bank, Al Baraka Banking Group, Bahrain Islamic Bank from Bahrain, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) from UAE while the silver partner included Eiger Trading Advisors and Jordan Islamic Bank and the academic partner was Islamic University of Madinah from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

AAOIFI also organised its Board of Trustees Meeting on 06 May 2023, while the annual general meeting was organised on 08 May 2023.

On this occasion, H.E. Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Chairman of AAOIFI Board of Trustees stated that “we would like to thank all our supporters and speakers who travelled far and wide to attend this important conference including the members of AAOIFI Shari’ah Board. His Excellency in particular paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain for their support and leadership. He added “AAOIFI Shari’ah Board’s Conference under the auspices of the Central Bank of Bahrain and in collaboration with other Islamic financial institutions has been playing an important role in guiding the Islamic finance industry globally for the last 33 years”. We are pleased to sign important partnership agreements at the conference with a number of institutions and look forward to working with them for the benefit of the industry.” Additionally, His Excellency also thanked everyone for their attendance at the AAOIFI General Meeting.