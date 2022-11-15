Sharjah: The 9th edition of the "Sehati (My Health) Conference 2022" kicked off today (Tuesday) at the University of Sharjah's College of Health Sciences, under the theme "Towards a healthy life."

Organized by the Health Promotion Department (HPD), the two-day event will run from November 15 to 16 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

Major local and international health organizations are taking part in the conference, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gulf Health Council, and the Bahrain Ministry of Health.

The opening session was attended by HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, HE Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the SCFA, HE Prof. Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor, University of Sharjah, HE Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman Sharjah Health Authority, and HE Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Education Department at the SCFA.

Also present were Dr. Nada Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at MoHAP, Prof. Mohammad Alamuddin, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Ayoub Al Jawaldeh, Regional Adviser in Nutrition, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean. This is in addition to chairpersons and members of the boards of directors of health associations affiliated with the Health Education Department of the SCFA and representatives of local as well as regional health and media entities.

The conference, which is being organized in strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah, will focus on four main pillars, including physical, psychological, and digital health as well as the health-supportive environment. It will discuss more than 38 working papers, which will be presented by more than 40 high-profile speakers, doctors, experts, and health specialists from the UAE and UK, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Underscoring the importance of the conference, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy, said that the event discusses a number of pressing topics that directly affect the health of individuals and wider society. The conference is set to come up with recommendations that will guide the evidence-based decision-making process in Sharjah, the UAE and the world.

“We really look forward to raising the public awareness about the most prominent issues that affect the healthy lifestyle and cause many diseases. Our end goal is to create a supportive environment for discussion, dialogue, exchange of experiences, and set criteria for success in coexisting with various changes, thus ensuring a healthier life,” Al-Naimiy said.

In her opening speech, HE Iman Rashid Saif emphasized that the conference is one of the wonderful outcomes of the wise vision and directives of HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who tailored a road map to serve people while prioritizing health as the main goal of the Emirate’s development strategy.

Saif expressed her appreciation and gratitude to HH Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for her patronage and unwavering support, which has been instrumental in ensuring the conference's success in previous editions.

"The 9th edition of Sehati (My Health) is back again with the same goal as is the case every year: Ensuring the health, safety, and happiness of people & Achieving sustainable health for all societies. This year's event, which comes under the theme "Towards a healthy life," brings together some of the top leaders and decision makers in the health sector from all over the world. They will explore the future of healthy life, set innovative foundations, and come up with outputs and recommendations that would contribute to strengthening international efforts towards building a sustainable healthy future for societies," she said.

For her part, Hala Sakr, Regional Adviser; Violence, Injuries and Disabilities at World Health Organization, said that the Sehati conference is based on solid ground set up by the UAE, especially in the field of promoting public health, where the UAE is regarded a pioneer in this sector. Just recently and during the 75th meeting of the World Health Assembly, the UAE submitted a draft resolution on the quality of healthy life and was adopted by the assembly to enhance the quality of healthy life.

Sakr emphasized that promoting healthy lifestyles is an international and regional priority for achieving sustainable health development, and that this is where the My Health Conference comes into play. The gathering is offering a chance to share information and experiences while coordinating global efforts to ingrain healthy lifestyles into our cultures.

The opening session featured a panel discussion moderated by Prof. Mohamed Alam El Din, discussing four working papers that addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare workforce all over the world as well as the theory of exercise and restlessness, psychological well-being, and aging in the Arab world. The first day of the forum included three panel sessions that focused on physical health through 15 working papers. It drew an impressive turnout of visitors.

The conference also featured a health fair, where Sharjah's Health Promotion Department showcased its most notable successes, initiatives, and health awareness programs. Along with free medical examinations, the show also offered attendees health education and awareness seminars.

The event, which will run until November 16, will stage another four panel sessions that will discuss 20 more working papers on psychological and digital health and the health-supportive environment.

