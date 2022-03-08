The seventh edition of the Knowledge Summit is set to be held in-person sessions on March 14 and 15 at Expo 2020 Dubai, and on March 16 – 18 through virtual platforms. The summit aims to contribute to the development of knowledge communities and strengthen the role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) regionally and globally, resulting in significant interest from both public and private institutions in the UAE.

The summit will be held under the theme ‘Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic,’ and has garnered a wide list of sponsors from both the public and private sectors, including: Etisalat Group, which has now rebranded as e&; Sky News Arabia, Dubai Media Inc, Dar Al Khaleej Printing and Publishing, Alroeya Media Group, Al Arabiya, Al Bayan Newspaper, Emarat Al Youm Newspaper, Weyyak App, Alghad TV, Almadar News, TeN TV, Al Dafrah TV, Entrepreneur Al Arabiya Magazine, and Fujairah TV. The summit will focus on knowledge as a main objective and provide a detailed roadmap to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, expressed his gratitude for the support that the summit has received. He stated: “The Knowledge Summit returns in its seventh edition after two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a platform for constructive discussions aimed at protecting humanity from future challenges. We are grateful to our partners in the public and private sectors for welcoming the return of the summit and providing us with the support needed to ensure the success of this regionally and globally recognized knowledge event. We also appreciate the interest shown by the participating institutions and their sponsorship of the summit, which reaffirms the depth of our strategic partnerships and the shared goals of achieving the country's vision of positively impacting all societies and contributing to the global community.”

The summit will shed light on the most prominent developments in health, economic, social, and environmental issues, featuring a range of experts, leaders, and government officials from all over the world. The sessions will cover a variety of topics, such as: ‘Knowledge Drives the Future,’ ‘Pandemics and their Impact on Climate: A Double-Edged Sword,’ ‘Food Security: Between Sustainable Supply Chains and Self-Sufficiency,’ ‘Creative Thinking: Working Towards Poverty Free Societies,’ ‘Mental Health and Pandemics,’ ‘Young Entrepreneurship,’ ‘Social Progress Index,’ ‘Web Education 3.0 - The Metaversity,’ ‘The Role and Impact of Media During Crisis: COVID-19 (as an example),’ and ‘How Covid-19 is Reshaping the Legal Landscape.'

Furthermore, the summit will present ‘The Future of Knowledge: A Foresight Report,’ which is a joint report by MBRF and UNDP. It examines the future knowledge landscape and compares the transformative capabilities of countries with regard to key global risks, in order to provide new insights into countries' preparation for future risks.