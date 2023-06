On World Environment Day, Qatar’s local impact-driven gifting company Verdura Care collaborated with the Qatar Foundation’s Park and Plant initiative to deliver a unique treeplanting event with the support of children and women from the local community who joined to plant 700 native trees in Education City.

This initiative aimed to generate awareness among the local community and, especially the children, on the importance of indigenous plants and their impact on protecting biodiversity and combatting desertification and climate change. Around 200 local ladies and children and participants from local organisations attended it.

The event was supported by Al Wadi - MGallery Collection Hotels as the beverage partner, Yalla Toys and Yalla Moms as the gifts partner, Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha as the food partner, Qatar Events as events partner and Radio Olive and Radio Suno as the radio partner.