Dubai, United Arab Emirates: W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, a leading real estate brokerage, headquartered in Dubai, identified 7 benefits for the “Cityscape Dubai 2022” exhibition, which will be held in the Dubai World Trade Center from 21 to November 23.A group of the most important real estate developers in the region take part in the event that sheds lights on the latest ready and under construction projects in the emirate, giving all visitors the best chance to buy homes.

Real estate expert Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of "W Capital", said that organizing the global exhibition comes at a crucial time in real estate investment around the world, amid unprecedented economic challenges in terms of high levels of interest and soaring inflation rates.

Al Zarooni believes that Cityscape Dubai 2022 is the largest real estate event in the GCC, and one of the most influential real estate events in the world. Its importance can be summarized in 7 main benefits:

First, it is a forum for communication

Cityscape Dubai is a real estate event in the region that brings together parties in the real estate sector, whether regulators or government institutions, private sector companies and developers working in this field.

Second, exploring opportunities

The global exhibition provides opportunities to present and discuss real estate investment opportunities that keep pace with the changes in the real estate market at the local and global levels, and find alternative solutions to them, in addition to checking the market conditions, demand against supply, and determining the most appropriate time to launch new projects.

The 22nd edition of Cityscape Dubai provides the perfect destination to connect homebuyers with leading real estate developers, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to invest in the booming real estate market in the region. The exhibition, which receives all visitors free of charge, lasts for three days.

Third, exchanging experience

Cityscape Dubai is a good platform for exchanging experiences between market players, and an opportunity to keep abreast of the latest real estate trends and monitor changes to maintain the lead. It also provides the possibility of presenting and exchanging ideas with various segments of the real estate community, in addition to knowing more about the latest technologies in construction and how the market response to these technologies.

Fourth, focus on Dubai as a home for real estate finance

The World Expo begins in Dubai, so the greatest focus will be on the emirate as a home to real estate finance, with its improved attractiveness to investors of all nationalities, and the unprecedented facilities provided for granting residency and citizenship in return for buying a property.

Fifth, explore and participate in facing challenges

The global exhibition provides many activities that help decision-makers meet directly and strengthen the various links and relationships between the active participants within the real estate market.

Sixth, attracting foreign investments

Cityscape Dubai allows the real estate sector to be promoted to thousands of participants, both local and global, making it easier to attract foreign investments in the sector, introducing available investments that can be launched, and reading customers' appetite for new real estate products.

Seventh, attracting new customers

The Cityscape Dubai exhibition provides an opportunity to acquire new potential customers, with the launch of many new projects. Buyers can find various options for buying a home, as the exhibition helps to find the right property, develop long-term plans to pay for the property, search for financiers, and save money. In addition to the abundance of exclusive offers and distinctive payment plans in one place, there is also a good chance for obtaining a high return on investment and obtaining the advice of specialized experts participating in the global exhibition.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.