Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

50 local, regional and international experts discuss the latest challenges & treatments in neonatal neurology at 8th Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society Congress and first GCC Pediatric Neurology conference from 3-4 November 2023 in Jeddah , the program will cover topics on neonatal neurology, SMA, neuroinflammatory disorders, neuromuscular diseases, brain and spinal injury and infections, epilepsy, brain and spinal tumors, cerebrovascular disease, Autism, movement disorders, metabolic and genetic disorders, and much more.

Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri, President of the Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society, Professor and Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in his keynote speech said: “The Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society achieved many goals in the field of medical education for the healthcare providers, the community service and awareness, and support the research in the field of pediatric neurology, SPNS, had achieved level A in KPI of the performance in 2021 and in 2022”.

Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri, added: “I would like to thank also the National and international speakers and moderator, also the organizing and scientific committees, “Maarefa” company for organizing this leading event. This year's event, alongside the inaugural GCC Pediatric Neurology conference. This year, the event presenting outstanding scientific program encompassing a wide array of topics within the pediatric neurology domain.

This occasion stands out for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical insights and updates in pediatric neurology practice. The conference serves as an exceptional platform for sharing experiences, forging connections, and fostering collaborative efforts”.

Dr. Osama Muthaffar, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Associate Professor, King Abdulaziz University, KSA. Head of the 8th Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society Congress, said: “We would like to welcome all speakers and participants from all regions of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region to this scientific conference”. Dr. Osama Muthaffar, added: “In these 2 days 50 local, regional and international experts discussing the scientific updates in pediatric neurology. Since many months, scientific committee and organizing committees of the SPNS with the leadership of Prof.Fahad Albashiri has been working relentlessly to produce this conference in international standards”.

The list of local, regional and international speakers in 8th Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society Congress and first GCC Pediatric Neurology conference, include Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri, Professor, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist and Epileptologist, College of Medicine, King Saud University Medical City, King Saud University, Riyadh, KSA. Dr. Osama Muthaffar, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Associate Professor, King Abdulaziz University, KSA. Dr. Khalid Hindallah, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, PSMMC. Dr. Ahmed Bamaga Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Neuromuscular Disorders, Associate professor, King Abdulaziz University, KSA. Dr. Baleegh Ali Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, King Saud Medical City, KSA. Prof. Mohammed Almuhaizea Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Neuromuscular Disorders, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, KSA. Dr. Musaed Abukhalid Consultant Pediatric Neurology, Epilepsy and Stroke, Section Head of Pediatric Neurology, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, KSA. Dr. Sameer Almehmadi Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA. Prof. Waleed Altwaijri Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, professor, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, KSA. Dr. Amna Al Futaisi Paediatric Neurologist, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neurology, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sultan Qaboos University, Oman. Dr. Omar Ismayl Consultant Pediatrics Neurologist & Pediatrics Neurology Division Chief, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, UAE. Dr. Mohamed Elhadi Al-Malik Consultant Pediatric Neurology, Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital, UAE. Prof. Ahmad Al Rumayyan, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, Epileptologist Department of Paediatric, King Abdullah Specialist Children Hospital, NGHA, Dean, College of Medicine, Associate Professor, Pediatrics, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, KSA. Dr. Raidah Albaradie Consultant Pediatric Neurologist & Epileptologist, Director of Comprehensive Epilepsy Program, Neurology Service Line Lead E1, King Fahad Specialist Hospital, Dammam, KSA. Prof. Mohammed Jan Professor, Consultant of Pediatric Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology, Department of Pediatric , Faculty of Medicine, King AbdulAziz University, KSA. And more.

https://spnsociety.org.sa/2023-8th-annual-spns/

https://spnsociety.org.sa