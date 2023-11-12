At the #IATF2023 automotive fair, a panel of experts gathered to discuss the challenges of pollution, traffic congestion, and safety associated with secondhand vehicles and the rapid motorization of Africa.

IATF2023 were pleased to welcome the Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi MP, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry. Mr. Baafi provided insights on the challenges faced by policymakers when regulating enormous quantities of second-hand cars. He highlighted Ghana’s policy of six-monthly checks on older used vehicles to ensure every car on the road meets strict quality standards.

Ms. Jane Akumu of the UN Environment Programme opened the session with a fascinating speech covering Africa’s reliance on imported vehicles from the EU, Japan, and the U.S.. She also spoke about progress in the adoption of cleaner fuels and electric vehicles in Africa, and raised areas for improvement.