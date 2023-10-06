Abu Dhabi- UAE: Brigadier General Staff Doctor Sarhan Muhammad Al Neyadi, the Commander of the Medical Services Corps at the Ministry of Defence, opened today in Abu Dhabi the 3rd Annual International Anesthesia and Acute Care Conference, Co-located with International Conference of Surgical Specialties in Battlefield. This year the event theme focuses on "Artificial Intelligence and Precision Medicine in Anesthesia and ICU", and the conference aims to explore new frontiers in Anesthesia and Acute Care, with the participation of more than 130 local, regional, and international speakers and top-notch experts and clinicians in the field in the three days event.



In his opening remarks, Brigadier General Staff Doctor Sarhan Muhammad Al Neyadi welcomed all the participants and praised their efforts. And said: “This pioneering conference is considered the ideal platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences between experts specialized in the field of improving health care, especially in the field of anesthesia, intensive care and surgery in the field. It is considered an important scientific event for all participating experts to conduct scientific discussions and provide practical guidance to improve the quality of health care in these surgical specialties and their various branches. In the conference, the experts will discuss a wide range of important topics, such as evaluating patients before and after surgery, general anesthesia and extremity anesthesia, pain management, surgery and surgical work in the field as well as complications of surgical operations, studying the intensive care environment and the nature of dealing with the most complex cases that require intensive care. ".



“This year, the conference comes in light of the health challenges that the world is currently facing, which require cooperation and integration in confronting crises and responding to disasters, as the UAE is considered the first to extend a helping hand and provide relief to countries afflicted and affected by disasters in many countries, providing urgent aid and emergency relief to those affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, wars, and other humanitarian crises. The Medical Services Corps at the Ministry of Defence works to establish and operate field hospitals equipped with the latest medical equipment in disaster and conflict areas to provide health care to those in need and provide specialized medical teams to provide the necessary health care to patients and the injured, in addition to continuous training and rehabilitation to train medical workers, to increase their efficiency and improve their response in disaster situations. In addition to continuous humanitarian support, The United Arab Emirates' Government has placed great importance on developing health workers in the field of crisis management in line with the directives of the wise UAE leadership, through hosting many conferences and training and practical courses for health workers in this field with the aim of strengthening national capabilities, improving the quality of health care and ensuring Patient safety at every stage of treatment”. Added Brigadier General Staff Doctor Sarhan Muhammad Al Neyadi.



Colonel Dr. Awadh Ali Al Mahri Head of Anesthesiology Department, Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Chairman of the conference. Said: “This conference is important to supporting the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates, and is in line with the country’s continued efforts in the health and well-being of all citizens and residents. This conference represents an important example of distinguished healthcare events in the Middle East region. The conference highlights the latest research that contributes to improving performance in the fields of anesthesia, surgery, and intensive care. In addition, the activities of the pioneering event include workshops that represent an important opportunity for participants to develop their skills and expand their knowledge in various diverse specializations”.



The leading event feature three main tracks, the Anesthesia and Pain Track, Critical Care Medicine or ICU Track, and the Surgery & Transplant Track, the Anesthesia and Pain Track will cover topics such as General Anesthesia for Pain Management, Pediatrics Anesthesia, Perioperative Medicine, and Neuroanesthesia, among others. The ICU Track will delve into critical care issues such as Sepsis & Septic Shock, Cardiovascular and Hemodynamics, Respiratory and mechanical Ventilation, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The third track will feature lectures on Perioperative Care and Pain Management, Surgery Techniques, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, and Transplant, among others.



The conference scientiﬁc committee head is Prof. Ahmed Reda Taha Clinical Assistant Professor, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University; Cardiac Intensive Care , Institute of Critical Care, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, UAE. And scientiﬁc committee include: Dr. Mohammed Abdulla Alqaydi, Head of General Surgery, Zayed Military Hospital Abudhabi, UAE. Prof. John Doyle, Professor of Anesthesiology, Cleveland Clinic – Ohio, Case Western Reserve University, USA. Prof. Massimo Lamperti, Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University; Chairperson of Anesthesiology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, UAE. Dr. Moataz Abdelrahman, Consultant Paediatric Anaesthetist, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Manchester University, UK. Dr. Mohammed Abdulla Alqaydi, Head of General Surgery, Zayed Military Hospital Abudhabi, UAE. Prof. Nabil Shallik, Associate professor, Weill Corneil Medical College, Senior Consultant of Anesthesiology, Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar.



