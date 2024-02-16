Dubai, UAE: 3DXB Group, a leading provider of innovative 3D printing construction technologies, has successfully concluded its participation in the 25th Edition of the Gulf Engineering Forum held in Dubai.

Under the esteemed patronage and attendance of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Supreme President of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, the 25th edition of the Gulf Engineering Forum, themed ‘Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future’, and its accompanying exhibition gathered influential industry leaders, stakeholders, and experts to discuss future trends in the engineering sector and its role in enhancing global sustainability.

During the forum, 3DXB Group actively contributed to discussions on innovation in construction and 3D Printing, engaging with industry peers and experts. This participation underscored 3DXB's commitment to offering advanced and sustainable engineering solutions, fostering sustainable development across various sectors of construction and civil engineering.

The forum provided a platform for 3DXB to share its expertise in 3D printing technology, particularly through its state of the art printers. These printers exemplify precision, versatility, and sustainability in 3D concrete printing, aligning perfectly with the forum's theme.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, highlighted the significance of this participation, stating, “3DXB's participation in such forums stems from our commitment to share best practices in the field of 3D printing with other industry stakeholders. This knowledge exchange fosters collaboration and innovation and drive the industry towards more efficient and sustainable construction practices.”

At the forum, 3DXB Group's active engagement underscored its commitment to advancing 3D printing solutions for construction development in the region. By integrating innovative 3D printing technologies with sustainable practices, the company aims to redefine construction practices, promote environmental consciousness, and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for all.

During his participation at the panel discussion, Basel Khalid Mohammed, Technical & Factory Manager at 3DXB Group, said, “3DXB Group provides eco-friendly materials and advanced technologies that minimize environmental impact. Participating in the Gulf Engineering Forum was an opportunity to show the company's commitment to advancing 3D printing construction innovation and to collaborate with industry stakeholders in addressing the evolving challenges in our field.”