A total of 2303 training hours to equip volunteers with Emergency and Safety skills to support their communities in times of crisis

Satisfaction rate among participating volunteers exceeded 94 per cent

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In collaboration with various Majalis and entities in the UAE, the Emirates Foundation’s SANID Programme –the National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme of the UAE– has recently conducted a number of training sessions across the country as part of its ‘Civil Protection and Safety’ initiative.

The initiative aimed to equip citizens and residents with the necessary skills and training to maintain the safety and well-being of their communities in times of crisis, in line with SANID Programme’s goals to build specialized teams of volunteers who are well-prepared to safeguard civil safety of their residential neighbourhoods. With a satisfaction rate of 94.2 per cent, volunteers received a total of 2303 training hours at various locations across the UAE.

Highlighting the significance of the training programme, Khaled Al Tenaiji, Manager of SANID Programme, said: “For more than 12 years, SANID Programme has designed initiatives and programmes that engaged thousands of volunteers from all over the UAE and encouraged a sense of shared responsibility towards the society. The Civil Protection and Safety initiative is just one example of the programme’s relentless efforts to provide well-trained emergency response volunteers who are capable of assisting local and national authorities in case of crises or emergency situations.”

“After the successful launch of its pilot phase in 2022, the initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the Northern Emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai held in collaboration with various Majalis and entities. 384 volunteers, of which 50 per cent are UAE nationals and 192 expatriates of 31 different nationalities, partook responsibility during these sessions, contributing to building teams that are well-prepared for civil protection and safety across the country,” Al Tenaiji added.

The training sessions were held in collaboration with Al Ain University in Abu Dhabi; Al Khawaneej Majlis in Dubai; Mughaidir and Al Subaihiya Suburb Majalis in Sharjah; Ras Al Khaimah Al Bida Center in Ras Al Khaimah; and Karat Majlis in Fujairah.

The Civil Protection and Safety training programme covered numerous topics including volunteering ethics, types of disasters and best ways to respond to each of them, first aid and how to deal with the injured, crowd management, among others.

To know more about the training programme and the other voluntary initiatives by Emirates Foundation, please visit www.volunteers.ae.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.

About SANID

SANID (Arabic for ‘Support’) is the robust emergency response volunteer programme of the UAE. Launched in 2009, SANID draws on the strengths of proven international models, particularly the Swedish Civil Defence League and the US Citizen Corps. It unites volunteers throughout the UAE who share a sense of social and civic responsibility and prepares them to cope with national and international emergencies, thus demonstrating the readiness of the local community to manage any crisis situation.