Congress to debate compelling themes in the hundreds of billions of dollars-worth, global Family Office industry

Sole, unique industry association for UAE Family Offices - partners with Abu Dhabi Global Market

United Arab Emirates: – The Emirates Family Office Association (“EFOA”), the new, unique independent body supporting UAE (and global) family offices, announces it will co-host the inaugural International Family Office Congress (“IFO Congress”) event on Tuesday November 28th - at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (“ADFW”).

Founded in 2023, EFOA is the official and sole industry association for family offices in the UAE, helping families allocate assets, preserve wealth, internationalise, and convert traditional family business models to structured family offices. EFOA is strategically aligned to the UAE economy; with 80% of the country’s private sector being family businesses.

The IFO Congress will be the first dedicated event at ADFW to focus specifically on Family Offices and business, and will be attended by c. 300 Family Office principals, High Net Worth Individuals, government officials, and C-suite level individuals.

The event will open with welcoming remarks from Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and a keynote opening address from Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui - Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Chamber of Commerce - about the vital role of Family Offices in industry and finance, especially as families drive >70% of regional industrial activity, and Abu Dhabi’s core role as ‘a capital of capital’ in the region.

The Congress’ agenda will see expert panellists discuss other compelling topics such as: shedding new light on the hundreds of billions of dollars-worth family office industry; its future growth and consolidation; Abu Dhabi as an ideal destination for Family Offices; and generational challenges - such as different investment strategies and succession planning/legacy preservation in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Speakers and panellists include representatives from: the Abu Dhabi government and institutions; leading family offices; international dignitaries and prominent entities such as: Kanoo Group, Al Fardan Group, Al Masaood, Arineos, and the BTG Pactual Family Office; plus attendees from businesses representing 17 countries.

Adam Ladjadj, Founder and Chairman of EFOA, said:

“We are honoured to co-host the inaugural IFO Congress as part of ADFW 2023, the most prestigious business event in our region. Abu Dhabi is the capital of capital in the region and 80% of the UAE’s private sector is family businesses. There is no better place to discuss the future and opportunities for the multibillion global Family Office industry - and why Abu Dhabi is an ideal destination for them.

“We at the EFOA are here to assist Family Offices, to be an educational and networking platform for them, to help them preserve wealth, and to grow the global Family Office ecosystem. The future is very exciting and we look forward to welcoming regional and international participants to the EFOA family.”

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said:

“As Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a premier destination for family offices to establish their operations, ADGM strongly emphasises on acknowledging family offices strategic contribution they bring to the ‘Capital of Capital’. The upcoming congregation of the top global family offices under a single roof at ADFW’s IFO Congress is a testament to the opportunities present within Abu Dhabi and its global recognition. ADGM have been working closely with the Emirates Family Office Association since its launch and are proud to co-host this event with them as we strive to achieve a common goal - to further advance the growth of family offices and present the strategic prospects that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

About Emirates Family Office Association

The Emirates Family Office Association is an independent, not for profit association dedicated to supporting the Family Office community in the UAE. The association strives to provide resources, education and support to Family Offices, while fostering collaboration and innovation.

For more information about the association, please visit www.emiratesfoa.com.