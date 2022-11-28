Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Furniture 360 exhibition kicks off Tuesday (tomorrow) at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The event boasts a wide participation of major international and local companies specialized in furnishings and furniture, as well as an elite host of international manufacturers and suppliers, along with over 250 brands from 10 countries.

The event, which runs from November 29 to December 4, is a milestone in the world of furniture and furnishings, as there will be attractive promotions and major discounts on more than 20,000 high-quality products, which include interior and exterior decorations and designs, modern home furnishings, furniture of bedrooms, living rooms, and children rooms, advanced home appliances, kitchenware, curtains, lighting, and gardening tools. The exhibition will also include pavilions for smart home products and technologies. The event will feature a special pavilion of some eminent Turkey, Poland & Egypt companies and brands, most notably DIVANO, ITKAN SOLUTION, Royal Saraya, HR01 SP, NUKI, SMART INVOICE, BOFIGO, ALFA PLASTIK, ONCU GROUP, SKYCHAISES, which will display a wide range of products with innovative, sustainable and modern designs and advanced technology furniture, furnishings, lighting, ceramics and textiles.

The exhibition opens to visitors from 11am to 11pm all days except Friday from 2pm to 11pm. It boasts a fine selection of local and international companies and brands such as DIVANO FURNITURE, ITKAN SOLUTION, ROYAL SARAYA FURNITURE, HR01 SP ZOO, NUKI, SMART INVOICE SP ZOO, BOFIGO GRUP SAN. VE TIC. A.S., MSB ALFA PLASTIK TEKSTIL SAN. VE TIC. A.S.

