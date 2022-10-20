Sharjah: The 2022 International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree; holistic wellness guru and author of The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Deepak Chopra; Shoaib Akhtar, a phenomenal cricketer and author of Controversially Yours: An Autobiography; and Big Nate cartoonist Lincoln Peirce will lead the line-up of 27 acclaimed international bestselling authors, award-winning novelists, and thriller writers at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021) from November 2 – 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The international literary luminaries will celebrate the fair’s theme, ‘Spread the Word’ as they headline a range of author presentations, panel discussions and book signings and share the ideas that inspire their works at the 12-day cultural extravaganza.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the 41st edition of the book fair boasts an extensive programme of 200 cultural activities that aim to forge connections with the world through the power of the written word.

Among the leading personalities at SIBF 2022 is Geetanjali Shree, the author of three novels and several story collections. She will enlighten visitors on the rich plurality of the world and destructive impact of borders as elucidated in her vibrant 2022 Booker Prize novel, Tomb of Sand.

Described by TIME magazine as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century”, Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, is the author of 92 books including Quantum Healing. The US author’s most recent work, Abundance, will offer SIBF visitors practical advice on how to cultivate a sense of abundance and chart the road to success and fulfillment.

Popularly known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’ for his magic with the cricket ball, Shoaib Akhtar’s no holds barred autobiography, Controversially Yours, covers every detail of his early struggling phase till the 2011 World Cup, both on and off the cricket ground, and is a celebration of the magic of the game itself.

Lincoln Peirce, cartoonist/writer and New York Times bestselling author of the hilarious Big Nate book series, will discuss how his fascination with comic strips at a young age led to the comic strip, Big Nate, which now appears in over 400 newspapers worldwide.

A breakout literary phenomenon from Canada, Rupi Kaur who wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection, milk and honey in 2014, is currently on a world tour, and will regale audiences at SIBF with poetry, humour, spoken word, and more.

Pico Iyer, British-born essayist and an acclaimed travel writer, who is widely regarded as one of the most eloquent and incisive observers of the emerging global culture, will share his visionary insights gained from 46 years of travel at SIBF 2022. Joining him at the 41st edition of the fair is his compatriot, Clare Mackintosh, an international bestselling and award-winning thriller novelist and author of I Let You Go.

Prominent writers from the US who will engage with audiences at SIBF include Dr. Leonard Mlodinow, theoretical physicist, screenwriter, and author of five best-selling books including The Grand Design; Neil Strauss, a 10-time New York Times best-selling author, editor and columnist; and Carrie Thornton, editor and author of The Storyteller by Dave Grohl.

Thriller and suspense writers from the North American continent include Gregg Hurwitz, award-winning author of 23 books including the Orphan X series; Lisa Gardner, famed for her edgy characters and twisty plots in One Step Too Far and Before She Disappeared; Heather Graham, who has written more than 200 novels and novellas; and D. J. Palmer, bestselling author of the critically acclaimed The New Husband and My Wife is Missing.

Marie Lu, bestselling author of science and fantasy fiction for young adults, and Karen M. McManus, author of the popular One of Us Is Lying series will also reach out to their young readers at SIBF.

Representing Canada are Nita Prose, a longtime editor whose debut novel, The Maid, was published earlier this year and Kristin Phillips, an educator and children’s author.

Australian fashion illustrator Megan Hess who has worked with leading luxury fashion houses and illustrated portraits for notable publications such as Vanity Fair and Time, will be at SIBF to showcase both her craft and her best-selling books.

Writers from India include C.V BalaKrishnan, an award-winning novelist and short story writer; G. R. Indugopan, screenwriter, director and author; Joseph Annamkutty Jose, author, actor and vlogger; Sunil P. Ilayidom, award-winning author, critic and orator; and Ravi Subramanian, an award-winning author of thriller fiction.

The pioneer of Indian pop music, Remo Fernandes, who writes and sings his songs in five different languages and has penned his autobiography, will also be at SIBF this year along with Usha Uthup, who has sung and performed in more than 16 lndian languages and authored The Queen of Indian Pop.

Lloyd A. Luna, a sought-after Filipino motivational speaker and leadership coach in the Philippines, who has authored 17 self-help books since 2005, will inspire audiences at SIBF 2022.

