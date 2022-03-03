Easing of restrictions in the region to contribute towards strong recovery of the sector

Summit highlighted the need for greater investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour

Importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions a key focus

Amman, Jordan: The ninth Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, concluded today on an optimistic note with industry stakeholders expecting the region to demonstrate strong recovery.

They underlined the need for greater collaboration and open dialogue between governments, regulators and operators to better support the industry’s recovery. They also highlighted the need for greater investment in technology to respond to changing passenger behaviour, which is shifting towards a preference for a seamless and digital experience. Discussions also centred on the importance of sustainability and the role of the industry in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions.

In addition, experts highlighted the role of the tourism as a catalyst for economic development and pandemic recovery in the region, addressing the need to support small and medium-sized businesses moving forward.

Under the theme of ‘Roadmap to Recovery’, more than 750 international and local industry experts as well as media representatives gathered to discuss a wide array of aviation and tourism topics spread over the 2-day summit.

The first day of the AAS (Feb. 28) hosted industry workshops covering various topics related to regional and international practices across tourism, aviation, airports, and other sectors.

The second day of the summit (Mar. 1) featured high-profile industry leaders speaking across panel sessions that discussed the state of air transportation and tourism in the Arab world, and its effect on the global economy. Top aviation and tourism leaders gathered to discuss how airlines are thriving in a post-pandemic world, in addition to sharing new operational models and success stories based on their unique expertise and knowledge.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia commented on the changing consumer behaviour, especially amongst the younger generation who prioritise value-added competitive pricing over luxury, and also highlighted the importance of ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority discussed how re-igniting the aviation sector is central to rebuilding tourism in the region and the importance of collaboration to build a stronger, more sustainable and resilient tourism economy for future generations.

Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, IATA said the region is very resilient and nimble in its ability to adapt to quickly. He added that he has a positive outlook for the aviation sector this year and hopes for a significant increase in demand in the next six months.

Samer Majali, CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines expressed cautious optimism for the aviation industry with the removal of entry restrictions across the world but highlighted the new regional and global challenges presented by the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Maen Razouqi, CEO of Kuwait Airways raised the need for collaboration through joint ventures and partnerships within the industry to ensure the sector is resilient and sustainable.

Mikail Hourari, President of Airbus Africa Middle East expects that the Middle East will be one of the regions to demonstrate strong recovery. He stated that the future of aviation lies in sustainability and the industry must tackle its negative perception surrounding its impact on carbon emissions.

Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said the pandemic was very challenging for the aviation industry but that the sector is the best crisis manager and going forward it is well prepared for future crises.

Majid Khan, Vice President of Aviation Development, Istanbul Airport expects a full recovery for the sector by the end of the year and said the Middle East is a strong market for the airport.

Muzzammil Ahussian, Executive Vice President of Travel, Seera Group remains extremely confident in the region, highlighted that data is positive and expects 2022 will be back to pre-pandemic levels with Saudi Arabia as a destination many tourists are interested to visit.

Omar Seraj Akbar, CEO of Zamzam.com commented that pandemic was a key player in changing the mindset of people in the way they book, with a significant shift towards online solutions, but that there is still demand from passengers to book via a travel agent.

Endorsed by Arab Governments and previously held in many Arab countries, the AAS 2022 was hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Alpha Aviation Academy, and others. The summit will also be hosted in Ras Al Khaimah in 2023.

Find more updates about the summit: www.arabaviationsummit.net | Twitter: @AAviationSummit A whitepaper with recommendations following the AAS will be published soon.

