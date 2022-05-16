Cairo: 1st Edition of Africa Health ExCon to kick off on June 5th to Propel Healthcare Investments in Africa



Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) launches the first edition of Africa Health ExCon, under the auspicious of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi from the 5th to the 7th of June 2022 at Al Manara International Conference Center- Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) Cairo- Egypt.



Organized by Global Conference Management, Africa Health ExCon will bring together C-suit professionals in the health and pharmaceutical sectors under the theme: Your Gate to Innovation and Trade. Accordingly, pharmaceutical and healthcare companies will refocus on the investment potentials in Africa through the proper sourcing of products and equitable distribution of the medical technologies in all the African countries, which significantly contributes to achieving the agenda of the healthcare sector in Africa.



UPA Head Major General Bahaa El-Din Zidan said that Africa Health ExCon is a sustainable platform that brings together world healthcare partners under one roof and promotes intra-extra African trade flows.



Major General Bahaa El-Din Zidan affirmed that Africa Health Excon's importance manifested in accelerating Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030. Goal 3 revolves around sustaining healthy lives, providing global health coverage, and ensuring accessibility to meet certain quality thresholds for essential services. In addition, Africa Health Excon aligns with the Agenda African Union 2063, which is increasing investments in the health care sector to enhance the health level in the African continent.



He also lauded the recent efforts to turn Egypt into a pharmaceutical hub by developing the healthcare sector as a pillar of Egypt vision 2030 and following the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Good health and well-being.



Major General Bahaa El-Din Zidan added that Egypt worked on restructuring a comprehensive healthcare system, a Unified Medical Procurement System, nationalizing the pharmaceutical industry in line with the perspective of the political leadership, and operating GYPTO pharma in Al Qalyubia. These reforms are positively reflected in the surge of the healthcare sector’s investments 19 times, reaching EGP54bn in 2021, compared to EGP2.7bn in 2013.



Supporting Egypt’s Vision that concedes with the African Union’s strategy, the event will showcase the best practices on the regional and the continental levels for achieving sustainable development and ensuring accessible healthcare services using high-quality medical technologies.



Africa Health ExCon is a unique opportunity for healthcare service providers to explore the current trends in various segments. Including medical necessities and equipment, pharmaceuticals, laboratory consumables, chemicals, dental equipment& supplies, dermal products, nutrition, vitamins, healthcare providers, pharmacies, feeding industries, and packaging segments.



The forum will host more than 2000 delegates from the public medical institution and key figures all over Africa and the Middle East. More than 350 international exhibitors will also take part in the event. Africa Health ExCon Expects to have more than 20,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.



Africa Health ExCon is a 3-day event that offers ongoing training opportunities through sessions, workshops, and practical training. Further, the technical committee consisting of 29 specialized experts in the medical sector organizes 25 medical conferences consisting of 250+ sessions and 20 +workshop and 350+ International Speakers. The international experts in the medical field will share their insights with the audience during the event.

Africa Health ExCon is a gateway for innovation and trade in Africa. It is an annual conference that allows international companies to represent their innovative technologies in the medical sector.

