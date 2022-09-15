The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) together with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), represented by IsDB Institute (IsDBI), is set to host the 17th edition of its annual Islamic banking and finance conference under the auspices of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The two-day conference will be held physically at the Crowne Plaza, Kingdom of Bahrain, 27 -28 November 2022, under the theme “Economic Resilience and Governance in Disruptive Times”.

The annual conference is considered as one of the most important gatherings in the Islamic finance industry for which Shari’ah scholars, policymakers, and decision-makers come together on one platform for deliberations on pressing topics in the Islamic finance industry globally.

For the benefit of wider stakeholders, the conference will be aired live through Zoom, YouTube, and other social media platforms. It will be supported by various partners and sponsors including Islamic banks and financial institutions, academic institutions, technology, as well as other support service providers and knowledge-sharing platforms.

On this occasion, H.E. Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman, AAOIFI Board of Trustees stated: “AAOIFI is pleased to host the annual conference once again in Bahrain. We are looking forward to the discussions on pressing topics in light of the disruption in the global economy. We are grateful to the Central Bank of Bahrain and IsDB for their unwavering support to AAOIFI and its initiatives like this important conference. We look forward to hosting all AAOIFI stakeholders in Bahrain, Insha Allah”.

The two-day conference will host keynote speeches from dignitaries and policymakers, in addition to seven-panel discussion sessions. The panel discussions will explore strategies for ensuring food security and economic development, climate change and the roles of Islamic finance, governance for Islamic finance windows and fintech. Additionally, the discussions will also include the integration of social finance into Islamic commercial finance and the need for capacity building.

On this occasion, Dr. Sami Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute and Chief Economist, IsDB Group, commented: “The AAOIFI-IsDB conference is an important conference for the global Islamic finance industry where pressing issues are discussed. We hope the deliberations in the conference will lay solid foundations for important developments going forward and prepare us better for the future.”

For registration and more information about the event, please click: https://bit.ly/3ROJVvC

About AAOIFI:

AAOIFI, established in 1991, and based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is the leading international not-for-profit organization primarily responsible for development and issuance of standards for the global Islamic finance industry.

AAOFI is supported by over 160* active institutional members, including central banks and regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, and legal firms, from over 45* countries.

It has 117* standards and technical pronouncements in issue in the areas of Shari’ah, accounting, auditing, ethics and governance for international Islamic finance. 43* regulatory and supervisory authorities (RSAs) in 36* countries around the globe adopt and / or recognise AAOIFI standards and technical pronouncements either fully, partially, as guidelines, as supplementary reporting or as a basis of development of local standards / regulations.

Professional qualification programs (notably the Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA) and the Certified Shari’ah Adviser and Auditor (CSAA)) are also offered by AAOIFI, both in Arabic and English languages, in its efforts to enhance the industry’s human resource bases and governance structures.

For more information, please visit: www.aaoifi.com. For conference partnership related enquiries, please contact Mr. Yaser Rifat on yrifat@aaoifi.com.

* as of August 2022

About IsDB:

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank (MDB) that has been working for over 40 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by promoting socio-economic development and delivering impact at scale.

The IsDB brings together 57 member countries across four continents - touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world’s population.

It is one of the world’s most active MDBs, and a global leader in Islamic Finance, with an AAA rating, and operating assets of more than USD 16 billion and subscribed capital of USD 70 billion.

The IsDB is a truly global institution, headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a Center of Excellence in Malaysia and major hubs in Morocco, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

The mission of the IsDB is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential. It builds collaborative partnerships between communities and nations in a uniquely non-political environment, and works towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals, by harnessing the power of science, technology and innovation and fostering ethical and sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest development challenges.

About the IsDB Institute (IsDBI)

The IsDB Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by Islamic economics and finance principles, the IsDB Institute is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of 57 Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. Established in 1981 as the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), the Institute was renamed in April 2021 with the aim to better align it with IsDB’s emerging priorities and enable the Institute to effectively lead innovative knowledge-based solutions for the sustainable development.

For more information, please visit: www.isdbinstitute.org