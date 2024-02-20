Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Today, the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Center for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM) kicks off at the Mövenpick Resort on Al Marjan Island.

The 15th IWAM brings together 200+ prominent scientists, professors, researchers and students from internationally acclaimed educational institutions, and over 100 attendees from UAE-based universities to discuss how advanced materials can shape the future. The event is again being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is participating in a fireside discussion about the importance of advanced materials in solving the world’s greatest challenges.

Advanced materials are found in mobile phones, electronics, energy systems and they include metals, ceramics and polymers, which are either new or enhanced beyond their original state. Innovations in these advanced materials have the potential to revolutionize many industries, including aerospace, transport, construction and healthcare, allowing these sectors to reduce their carbon footprint and energy use.

IWAM will welcome renowned advanced materials scientists from institutions including the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University of New South Wales, and the Max Planck Institute, as well as Nobel Prize winner Professor Andre Geim, of the University of Manchester.

As part of IWAM’s remit to involve young people in science, over 500 students from schools and universities in Ras Al Khaimah have taken part in the ‘Innovation and Sustainability Challenge’, calling on them to create innovative solutions to global challenges. Winners of this challenge and the annual prestigious Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science (which offers a US$100,000 reward) will be announced later this week.

Sir Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Center for Advanced Materials, commented: “His Highness Sheikh Saud is dedicated to leveraging education and science as drivers of innovations that contribute to humanity’s advancement - and committed to advancing the field of materials science. IWAM plays a vital role in this vision, inspiring young people to be a part of building a sustainable future for Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, and helping to shape a bright future for generations to come.”

More information about IWAM can be found here.

*Source: AETOSWire

