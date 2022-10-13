Dubai: 11th Global Islamic Microfinance Forum (GIMF) will convene in Dubai – U.A.E on November 21 -22, 2022 under the theme of “Financial Inclusion, Outreach Strategies & Innovations” to explore and discuss innovative financial inclusion strategies that can create clear pathways to poverty alleviation. This Apex event is jointly organized by AlHuda CIBE FZ LLE, Islamic Microfinance Network, Pakistan Microfinance Network and Wings Media “The Alliance to Promote Islamic Finance and Microfinance globally”. Alliance members are an established name in the microfinance & financial inclusion sector with a vision to increase outreach of financial services, especially with the unserved and marginalized segment.

More than 30 countries will be participating in this prestigious event and around 25 international speakers will be addressing in the event. Majority of the speakers will be from industry leaders and experts. This event helps the industry practitioners to join the common platform and strengthen the networking for industry development in true and innovative ways.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, the Managing Director of AlHuda CIBE said that the 11th GIMF will explore how new and effective strategies (according to Shariah compliant procedures) be formulated to alleviate poverty and for economic sustainability. He further said that now the time has come that the International Organization like UN, ADB, IFC, USAID, GIZ, DIFD, and IFAD etc. play their role to alleviate poverty from the world by including Islamic Microfinance strategies to reduce poverty. The purpose of this forum is to gather the stakeholders under one platform, to find out the remedy to these problems to give strong support to the rapidly increasing Islamic Microfinance industry. A gathering of 120+ Participants are expected from almost 30 different countries to participate in the forum, wherein a large variety of topics will be covered including; Islamic Microfinance, Financial Inclusion, Evidence of Impact, Rural development, use of IT in Microfinance, Micro Takaful, Rural credit, Small business problems and solutions, and General Economic Development under Shariah rulings.

The Forum will be followed by two days Post Event Workshop on ‘’Practical Aspects of Islamic Micro, Agriculture & Rural Finance and Exposure Visit” from November 23 -24, 2022. To learn more please visit: https://www.alhudacibe.com/gimf2022/

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last seventeen years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 40 Countries for the development of Islamic Finance industry. For further Details please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

