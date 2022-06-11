Inspired by the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Congress will explore how net zero can be achieved in the green buildings industry

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event; registration is now open

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) will host its 11th Annual Congress on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre under the theme of ‘Path to Net Zero 2050: Connectivity, Liveability, and Sustainability’.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Honorary President of EmiratesGBC and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS), will inaugurate the Annual Congress and deliver the opening address, followed by a speech by Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chair of EmiratesGBC. Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer of Majid Al Futtaim, will deliver the welcome address followed by Amy Lehoczky, Acting Head of Environmental and Sustainability at AD Ports Group and a representative of the Ministry of Climate Change will speak about the built environment’s contribution to net zero.

Inspired by the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, EmiratesGBC will host experts and stakeholders from the building and construction industry to explore how net zero can be achieved within the green building industry.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Honorary President of EmiratesGBC, said: “The UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative is the key national driver for energy transition and decarbonisation. To achieve this, it is important that all stakeholders come together and take concerted action, underpinned by the strategic direction that positive climate action will unlock economic opportunities that benefit all. The 11th EmiratesGBC will provide an important platform for key players in the industry to explore the ideal path towards decarbonisation by sharing innovative solutions and demonstrating our commitment to tackling climate change ahead of our nation’s presidency of next year’s COP28.”

Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chair of EmiratesGBC, said: “EmiratesGBC continues to champion sustainability within the building and construction industry. Our 11th Annual Congress draws inspiration from the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and provides our key partners and stakeholders with the opportunity to share knowledge and gain insights into the ways in which we can accelerate the path toward net zero carbon emissions. The building industry is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and it is important to embrace the latest technologies and innovative solutions to support the national goals for decarbonisation and energy transition. Through strong public-private partnerships and industry-academic linkages, we support the UAE’s ambition to set a new model in climate action.”

The Congress will explore the topic of adapting to climate change and the need to rethink connectivity in cities. A case study on Ajman, which aims to become the region’s first 15-minute city by providing residents with easy access to services via walking, cycling and public transport routes by 2030, will be discussed at the event. Discussions around liveability will focus on creating inclusive and sustainable spaces as well as people’s health and well-being, with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan as an example of a plan for sustainable urban development which focuses on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life. The topics of digital transformation and its role in achieving net zero and innovations in energy efficiency in buildings will also be explored.

The event has received support from industry stakeholders with AD Ports Group and Majid Al Futtaim as platinum partners, KEO International Consultants are silver sponsors, and Saint-Gobain are industry partners.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for platinum, gold, silver and session sponsors who are assured of a multitude of benefits, especially in demonstrating sustainability leadership, long-term brand exposure and reputation building. Registration to the Congress is also now open with a fee of AED 370 for members and partners of EmiratesGBC as well as the Supporting Associations of the Congress, and AED 525 for non-members and AED 210 for students. Registration fee is inclusive of 5% VAT. For more details, contact events@emiratesgbc.org or call on 04 346 8244.

EmiratesGBC regularly hosts and participates in multinational events, conferences and forums. It has also developed a suite of activities, inclusive of networking events, technical workshops, focus days and facilitated training based around specific issues related to the built-environment that meet the needs of its members, of the UAE community, and the wider Middle East.

For more details, please visit: https://emiratesgbc.org/2021-emiratesgbc-congress/

-Ends-

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

For more information:

Kelly Home | Iman Ahmed

ASDA’A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com | iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com