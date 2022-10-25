Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of H.E. Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention in the United Arab Emirates, 10th edition of the Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Otology, commenced today and was officially inaugurated by H.E. Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority accompanied by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Otology and Chairman of INDEX Holding,

The three-day event, which is being held in the Sheikh Rashid Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre, tackles the most critical ear, head, and neck diseases and disorders, and displays up-to-date medical research, treatments, and advanced technology in the field of Otology. The event aims to provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and surgical expertise between physicians and specialists, and to educate attendees on the most recent advancements in ear, nose, and throat surgeries. The unique event is accompanied by an exhibition hall where more than 30 brands and more than 40 participating countries are present, offering a fantastic opportunity to forge sustainable alliances and build connections among experts.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Otology and Chairman of INDEX Holding, stated: “Hosting this conference and specialized exhibition for the 10th consecutive year is proof that we remain dedicated to the development of the health and education sectors. It also supports the UAE's position as a major hub for the growth of the health sector on both the national and international levels.”

The Scientific Program:

Dubai Otology covers a variety of intriguing issues in the field. Being displayed are real-life stories of patients with cholesteatoma and how they are adjusting to their diagnosis. Topics covered include diagnosis and treatment of cholesteatoma, treating cholesteatoma in children, and facial nerve paralysis.

Several doctors and specialists are participating in the scientific conference, which include Dr. Ashkan Monfared, professor of Surgery and Neurosurgery at the George Washington School of Medicine & Health Sciences, and Dr. Ahmad Alamadi consultant Otologist and Neurotologist and medical director at Al Baraha hospital in Dubai, and a Clinical Associate Professor at Sharjah University, and Dr. Mohammed Alwabili Otolaryngology head and neck surgery resident doctor at Prince Sultan Military Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and many others.

Dr. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Scientific Committee Chairman of Dubai Otology, stated: "This year's conference is filled with local and international experts, which fuels our desire to educate and certify a new generation of medical professionals, improve their scientific knowledge, and keep-up with new developments in all fields of science in order to deliver the best healthcare at the highest levels which reflects the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE. This event is also regarded as a crucial training ground for students to learn medical procedures in the areas of patient diagnosis and treatment in order to stay current with the most recent results of related research and studies."

The Dubai Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Otology) is annually organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding. The comprehensive scientific program enjoys support from the Ministry of Health in the UAE and distinguished medically-related societies from the region and beyond, most notably Arab Academy of Otology & Cochlear Implant, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Pakistan.

