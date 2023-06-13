Among the US$10 billion in deals signed on the sidelines of the event, Saudi Arabian energy company Aramco, the Public Investment Fund, and Chinese steel manufacturer Baosteel reached an agreement to invest more than US$400 million in establishing a joint stock company to manufacture steel plates for a number of sectors, including the marine industry.

The conference was the largest edition to date, with 4,500 attendees from 26 countries, and the first hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The 10th Arab-China Business Conference concluded today with the publication of the Riyadh Declaration, which aims to align economic, investment and development goals.

The Riyadh Declaration, named after the conference’s host city, aims to formalize economic collaboration, and promote joint action based on common interests. In particular, the Declaration commits both sides to strengthen economic, trade, and investment partnerships further and achieve the visions of Arab countries and China’s Belt and Road Initiative; encourage companies to contribute to economic diversification; and emphasizes the importance of reducing carbon emissions by 2060.

The 10th edition of the conference was the largest to date, attracting some 4,500 business leaders, innovators and policymakers from China, the Arab world, and beyond and was the first hosted by Saudi Arabia. It was organized by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) in partnership withthe General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Union of Arab Chambers, and a number of government agencies from the Arab and Chinese sides.

On the sidelines of the conference, Saudi Arabian energy company Aramco, the Public Investment Fund, and Chinese steel manufacturer Baosteel signed an agreement to invest more than US$400 million in establishing a joint stock company to manufacture steel plates for the marine and other industries in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia also announced a Riyadh-Beijing direct flight during the event.

In total, the conference saw US$10 billion in investment agreements in such sectors as technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, tourism, and healthcare. This included a US$5.6 billion agreement between MISA and Human Horizons, a Chinese developer of autonomous driving technologies and manufacturer of electric cars under the HiPhi brand, to establish a joint venture for automotive research, development, manufacturing and sales.

Commenting on the success of the conference, His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, said, “The 10th Arab-China Business Conference has showcased the best that the Arab and Chinese economies have to offer, and has represented a great step forward in the spirit of collaboration, as we seek to deepen a partnership that has done so much to enhance our shared prosperity.”

Senior officials present at the conference included His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Egypt; Hu Chunhua, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General, United Nations World Tourism Organization; and government ministers from across the Arab world. Private sector participants in the event included senior executives from some of China’s most important companies, including Alibaba Cloud and Huawei.

In her keynote address, Dilma Rousseff, former President of Brazil and current President of New Development Bank (NDB), emphasized the importance of exploring new models of international collaboration to achieve sustainable, inclusive development goals.

The conference comes at a time of growing trade between the Arab world and China, which reached US$430 billion in 2022. Trade between China and Saudi Arabia alone exceeded US$106 billion last year, representing 30% growth over 2021. China’s foreign direct investment in the Arab world was US$23 billion in 2021, US$3.5 billion of it in Saudi Arabia.

Talks on a China-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have recently seen renewed momentum, with a deal close to being finalized, according to Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

The eleventh edition of the Arab-China Business Conference is scheduled to take place in China in 2025.

