Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for the luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in the Kingdom, is preparing for the Jaguar brand’s extraordinary transition to becoming a fully electric car brand by 2025. Land Rover will follow shortly by introducing hybrid, plug-in and fully electric vehicles in their future plans.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover is proud to join the global race toward zero-emission vehicles. By the middle of this decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a transformative new portfolio of engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies. In addition, to better serve customers and provide the best for Bahrain’s sustainable future, Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain is dedicating 30% of its technician’s resources to courses, qualifications, and certifications, to upskill our people and ensure they are ready for Electric Vehicles systems.

“This is a historic time to be in the industry. At Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain, we are proud of the steps we are taking toward a sustainable future. Our team is focused to ensure our showroom is ready for the new hybrid and full EV vehicles, while providing customers a next generation experience at our facility,” said Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley. “Euro Motors is highlighting the transformative benefits of an electric machine and how it aligns with the country’s 2030 vision. This transition, to being an electric-first business, is the future.”

The new E-Models will be available for customers to order, with the option to get a hybrid or a full EV option. Dedicated charging stations for customers and visitors will also be available. Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover is promising a first-class exclusive virtual reality experience which will explain to customers the brand-new EV system and provide a dedicated demonstrator car and test drive.

For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460.

