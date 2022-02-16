ABU DHABI – European Union ambassadors and representatives in the United Arab Emirates met with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi to learn more about the Document on Human Fraternity and the HCHF’s mission, and to discuss cooperation to advance human fraternity on a global scale, including in the UAE and Europe.

The EU and HCHF discussed tackling short and long-term challenges to global human fraternity including the climate crisis and the disruption of educational and employment opportunities for youth, following two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU’s initiatives this year prioritize combating the climate crisis and empowering youth through the European Green Deal and the declaration of 2022 as the European Year of Youth, said H.E. Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE. For his part, Judge Abdelsalam said human fraternity initiatives - the upcoming Human Fraternity Youth Summit and the Human Fraternity Youth Majilis – focus on youth and aim to engage participants from EU member states and align perfectly with the European Year of Youth’s objectives.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “It is clear that the HCHF and the European Union share a commitment in engaging, mobilizing, and bringing together young people to better our common future and the HCHF looks forward to encouraging and empowering youth alongside the EU.”

H.E. Andrea Matteo Fontana said: “We welcome the opportunity to hear more about human fraternity and explore opportunities of cooperation in the initiatives based on the Document on Human Fraternity, to spread fraternity and coexistence in Europe along with the EU’s activities during the Year of Youth 2022. Many of the ideas contained in the Document on Human Fraternity are reflected in the work that the EU does together with its member states in Europe and across the world. These efforts include human rights, women and children rights, rights of people with disabilities, education, tolerance and interfaith dialogue as well as promoting peace and stability. These global issues can only be solved if we reconnect with our humanity and work together for a better future.”

For his part, Judge Abdelsalam shed light on the objectives and selection criteria of the 2022 honorees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, an independent award established after the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and patron of human fraternity, to encourage individuals, entities, and organizations to advance human fraternity values.



"The values enshrined in the Document on Human Fraternity are needed now more than ever as our world is facing humanitarian and health crises. This year’s ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – which will be broadcast live to the world – will be a true moment of coexistence, peace, and harmony," added Abdelsalam.

The meeting between the HCHF Secretary-General and EU ambassadors came two weeks after the HCHF, the European Union, and the UAE Federal Youth Authority co-hosted the Human Fraternity Youth Majilis at EXPO 2020 Dubai. The event featured keynote speeches by Judge Abdelsalam; H.E. Andrea Matteo Fontana, the EU Ambassador to the UAE; and H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The Human Fraternity Youth Majilis was part of the HCHF’s celebrations of International Day of Human Fraternity, which was recognized by the United Nations to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity.

