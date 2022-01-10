PHOTO
- Ahmed Abdelaziz: cooperation with Archplan is a strong addition to our C. V. in the Administrative Capital
- Mahmoud El Kady: We are ready to compete strongly in the administrative capital market
In order to continue its' series of successes in the New Administrative Capital, "Etqan" for Financial and Marketing Consultations announced a new partnership with Archplan Developments, as a financial and marketing consultant, to launch “IL Cuore Verde” its first project in the New Administrative Capital, which covers 3030 square meters completely administrative, in the most prestigious areas of the Administrative Capital and overlooks the Central Bank Square, and the Central Park of the Business District.
Ahmed Abdelaziz General manager and financial consultant at Etqan Financial and Marketing consulting, said that Etqan keens on providing every new to contribute to the development of the Egyptian real estate market, especially in the new administrative capital, and we contracted with "Archplan", which recorded experience and a great history in the urban development in Egypt as we regard it an important step and an addition to “Etqan’s” C. V. in the Administrative Capital Market.
Abdelaziz added that a complete marketing strategy, financial study, market study, pricing and appropriate payment systems for the project units sales were done for a strong start for the duet between Etqan and Archplan to launch their first project in the Administrative Capital.
Ahmed Abdelaziz appreciates Archplan team work as it includes a group of architects and engineers with experience more than 40 years in engineering and architectural consultancy, in addition to their main participation in the design and planning of the Administrative Capital.
For his part, Mahmoud Elkady, head of the Etqan’s marketing sector,
stated that the Administrative Capital is a great competition arena between companies, and we are working to keep pace with that competition with full power and seeking to provide an unconventional real estate product that meets the market desires and needs and achieves the highest investment returns.
El Kady added that "Etqan" has provided advisory services to nearly 50 companies in more than 10 countries all over the world, most of them are in real estate industry, and we focus our attention on studying and analyzing the real estate market, the Administrative Capital market and the Downtown.
He pointed out that the company also provides comprehensive marketing researches, competitor analysis, the development of the strategic vision of the project, the "branding plan", supervision of the administrative structure, training of the sales and marketing team, follow up of marketing activities and implementation of the marketing plan.
It also provides financial advice, including developing and reviewing the financial study in all its stages, supervising the development of financial plans, preparing budgets and managing cash flows, building and developing the company’s internal financial management team, providing technical support, following up payment and pricing systems and updating them periodically, and building a reporting system to follow up the company’s financial performance.
About Etqan
Etqan is one of the largest financial and marketing consulting companies in Egypt, and has achieved many successes in the Administrative Capital market, and Archplan Real Estate is a sister company of Archplan Consulting, one of the largest consulting companies with more than 40 years of urban planning experience, and member of of the Urban Development Consortium "UDC+5" which was responsible for the preparation of the general strategic plan for the new administrative capital.
