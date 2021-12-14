UAE: EROS, UAE’s leading retailer will be celebrating the 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with a range of incredible offers and discounts starting on December 15 to 29 January 2022 for six weeks.

DSF shoppers and bargain hunters can grab and enjoy these offers on several consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, and televisions, among others - across all its stores in Dubai and online on www.eros.ae .

“We want to offer our customers the best value from their shopping experience, this DSF. They will have the opportunity to grab amazing deals, savings and flexible payment options when purchasing their preferred brand,” said Mohammad Badri, Director, Eros Group. “With the Expo, an influx of tourists and the festive season - we expect a surge in sales as shoppers look for the best bargain during the DSF season,” added Badri.

Apart from discounts, EROS will also offer - Vouchers worth AED 350 on purchases above AED 1000 (from Musafir.com); 15% cashback of up to AED 100 when using payit (on a minimum purchase of AED 100); and a 24-month easy payment plan for ENBD customers*.

In addition, the retailer will also provide 24 hours delivery and installation when purchasing home appliances (Hitachi, Midea, Ariston, TCL) - to provide customers a convenient shopping experience.

-Ends-

*24 months interest free payment plan from Emirates NBD (customer need to pay additional flat fee of AED 49)

All offers are highlighted on www.eros.ae

About EROS Group

EROS Group is a 53-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates fourteen retail stores and has three service centers across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021