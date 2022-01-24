BAADR is latest programme under the Sustainable Campus Initiative and strengthens the long-term partnership between EAD and Borouge.

Individuals can engage with the app on a daily basis by taking part in a wide range of different tasks across seven key environmental themes: Reuse, Switch, Grow, Initiate, Conserve, Join and Move.

Users will earn points for each completed task which can be redeemed at more than 9 vendors across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi : The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has today launched BAADR, a unique smartphone application, in partnership with Borouge, that will reward Abu Dhabi residents and citizens for completing different environmental actions that will help protect the environment across Abu Dhabi.

Available to download for free on the Apple Play Store and to be released on Android at a later date, BAADR is the first app in the UAE to offer incentives for environmental actions with more than 20 tasks to choose from. It will aim to reduce carbon emissions, reduce food waste and the consumption of single-use items, conserve energy and encourage people to reuse and recycle their products.

BAADR, which means ‘Initiate’ in Arabic, is the latest programme launched by Sustainable Campus Initiative and strengthens EAD’s and Borouge’s long-standing partnership as part of their vision towards building a sustainable environment for a sustainable future.

As well as promoting sustainability and increasing environmental awareness, BAADR will also help change people’s behaviours in their everyday lives and inspire the youth, placing them at the forefront of supporting the government’s drive to creating a greener city that will benefit residents and citizens.

It will enable people to live a healthier lifestyle, explore new ways of saving money such as double-sided printing and growing your own vegetables and fruits, as well as helping support the economy by buying locally.

Through the simple-to-use app, users can earn points by completing a wide range of tasks that are based on BAADR’s seven different environmental themes: Reuse, Switch, Grow, Initiate, Conserve, Join and Move.

Among the tasks users can engage in include switching to organic foods or eating vegetarian meals for one day and finding different ways of reducing the amount of water and electricity that they consume.

People can also attend workshops or events to improve their environmental knowledge while BAADR will help encourage people to live a healthier and sustainable lifestyle by walking or cycling to their destinations. As well as using their own mugs, cups and containers when ordering at cafés or restaurants, people can also get involved and organise clean-ups in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Points, which will vary accordingly to each task, will be awarded to users who upload a picture of their completed action on the app using their smartphone. People can then visit one of the 9 participating vendors across Abu Dhabi that have partnered with EAD to redeem their points.

The app will also play an instrumental role in raising awareness on the importance of the environment for the younger generation. As part of its association with EAD’s outreach schools and universities programmes that partner strategically with– ADEK and Ministry of Education, EAD will aim to encourage youth of the Sustainable Campus Initiative to use the app through engaging and informative social media posts as well as working alongside with Federal Youth Authority.

Khansa Al Blouki, Director of Environmental Outreach at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching BAADR, which marks the start of a new chapter in the history of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

“As individuals, the responsibility lies within all of us to ensure we protect the environment and preserve our planet for ourselves, our children and future generations. We sometimes may not realise how much our consumption is creating an impact on our surroundings but with more importance on the environment than ever before, we strongly believe that BAADR can be a catalyst in driving positive change across Abu Dhabi when it comes to caring for our environment.

“Together, if we all engage with the app on a daily basis and encourage people to use BAADR often, we can significantly change the way we live and be more mindful of our consumption and behaviour – all of which can help create a better tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

“We have carefully developed BAADR to be a fun app that is easy to use for everyone and with a wide range of exciting incentives on offer for completed tasks, I encourage all of you to download the app and be part of a unique journey that will not only promote a more sustainable way of life but strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the most sustainable and eco-friendly cities.”

Maitha Al Marashi, Executive Vice President for Sustainability at Borouge, said: “We are pleased to continue supporting our strategic partner, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in launching the new BAADR application which contributes to empowering our youth to protect our environment to ensure a sustainable future. The new application is very important to encourage a change in lifestyle, by adopting sustainable best practices of reusing consumer products to reduce waste and cut carbon emissions.”

BAADR users can look forward to availing a wide range of rewards at popular destinations and establishments, which are adopting environmentally friendly practices to reduce their impact on the earth.

At Jubail Island, the first self-contained educational, nature and leisure destination of its kind in Abu Dhabi, incentives include free boardwalk admission at Jubail Mangrove Park, mangrove tree planting activities and a 10 per cent discount on kayaking.

Users can take advantage of a 15 percent discount on selected items and free UAE shipping at the Green Ecostore, which sells affordable, environmentally safe and earth-friendly products through its online store.

Boho Salon, a sustainable and ethical salon based in Abu Dhabi, will offer special discounts on its selected services with users able to benefit from Buy One, Get One free deals depending on the number of points.

Users at Mangroves Water Sports and Adventures can enjoy 15 per cent discounts on its boat cruises, save AED 10 on Guided Kayak Tours and get a free single kayak rental rate when renting two kayaks. Additionally, Seahawk Water Sports and Adventures that aims to promote ecotourism through kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, is offering 10 per cent discounts on kayak guided tours and equipment while people can take advantage of a 15 per cent discount at ST. Marine Boat Charter.

People who visit Art House Café, whose furniture is made from recyclable materials, can redeem their points in exchange for exciting activities such as free plate and bottle painting. Users can also receive free lemon mint or watermelon juice, free coffee or juice with their breakfast or main meal, save 15 per cent off their food bill on weekdays and enjoy free guacamole dip during the venue’s Karaoke event on Saturday nights.

Perform Boxing Studio is also another to be part of the programme, offering 15 per cent membership discount and a free session.

Furthermore, visitors to the award-winning community café’ ‘Third Place’ will receive a free cup of coffee while up to 15 and 30 per cent discounts can be availed on flights and hotel stays when booking through Nirvana Travel and Tourism.

Since being founded in 1996, EAD has been safeguarding Abu Dhabi’s natural resources, preserving the quality of life for a sustainable future. As part of its commitment to protect the environment and promote sustainability, EAD partners with organisations to launch new initiatives and regularly engages with the general public to help improve their knowledge and protect the environment by organising a wide range of activities.

About BAADR

BAADR is a Sustainable Campus Initiative smartphone application launched in 2022 by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Borouge. Available on iOS and Android platforms, BAADR aims to increase environmental awareness and change the behaviour of individuals by encouraging them to apply a range of different environmental actions every day and be rewarded with points that can be exchanged for incentives at participating vendors across Abu Dhabi. Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Government vision, BAADR App encourages a more sustainable way of living and is part of EAD’s vision towards a sustainable future.

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

