ENOC’s Service Station of the Future honoured for its sustainability, innovation and design

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, won a total of 10 awards for its Service Station of the Future in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, innovation and design in the energy sector.

Celebrated in the field of international architecture, the Service Station of the Future won The Architecture MasterPrize 2021 for its quality architectural design in addition to the Sustainable Project of the Year and Innovation In Design awards which it received from Design Middle East Awards previously.

The Service Station of the Future was also recognised at the RetailME Awards 2021 under two categories: Most Admired Store Design of the Year and Most Admired Retail Concept of the Year; and by MEED Projects Awards 2021 as MENA Winner for Small Project of the Year, National Winner for Oil & Gas Project of the Year and Bronze – Sustainability Medal.

These awards follow recent wins for ENOC’s Service Station of the Future, which also received the prestigious award for Best New Retail Forecourt 2021 at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards and the Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the 2021 Idea of the Year Awards.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO ENOC, said: “We are pleased with the awards and recognitions we received so far for ENOC’s Service Station of the Future, which is currently serving the logistical needs of Expo 2020 Dubai. The service station showcases our commitment to sustainability, innovation and design within the country’s energy sector, demonstrating our continuous support to help the nation realise its long-term vision.”

The Service Station of the Future, which was opened at the Expo 2020 Dubai site in February last year, also received the LEED platinum certification – an internationally recognised building certification system from the US Green Building Council – making it the first platinum certified station in the world.

ENOC’s sustainable and architecturally unique station, shaped in the form of the UAE’s national tree, the ghaf, is inspired by the country’s rich heritage and traditions. Marking a true innovation in fuel retail, it is also the first station in the region to incorporate an on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy. It features digital signage in the station consisting of 12 million LED chips that illuminate digital screens onsite in addition to other features such as electric-vehicle chargers and multi-media interactive advanced dispensers.

The Service Station of the Future is currently serving the entire Expo 2020 fleet and is expected to serve members of the public at District 2020, as part of Expo's lasting sustainable legacy after its doors close in March.

