Dubai, UAE: In line with its plans to deliver world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced its participation at the Egypt Petroleum Show 2022 (EGYPS).

A key platform in the energy calendar bringing together government representatives, Global CEOs, NOCs, IOCs, International Service Providers, EPCs, consultants and financiers, EGYPS will address the evolving opportunities in the global energy markets.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, North Africa and the Mediterranean’s most important oil and gas exhibition and conference will witness oil and gas professionals convening to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, conduct business and identify solutions and strategies that will reshape energy markets globally.

EGYPS 2022 will take place in-person from 14 - 16 February 2022 in Cairo at the Egypt International Exhibition Center with an expanded exhibition space attracting 26,000 attendees from local and international businesses to identify opportunities from Egypt, North Africa and the Mediterranean’s future project requirements, strategic priorities and gain insights into the wider oil and gas sector.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “EGYPS offers an incredible platform for meaningful discussions surrounding global energy trends whilst also engaging key stakeholders to examine the future of the oil and gas sector. EGYPS is indeed taking place at a critical time with Egypt officially announced as the host of COP27.”

“We have been amplifying our regional expansion strategy to strengthen our footprint across the global landscape. The oil and gas industry is one of the most dynamic economic sectors in the Egyptian market, which is a very important market for us, and we have made significant investments to drive the country’s socio-economic growth. We look forward to participating in EGYPS 2022 for our lubricants and aviation businesses,” he added.

ENOC Group has been investing in Egypt as part of its long-term strategy to expand its regional footprint. Last year, ENOC Misr, a joint venture between Proserv. Egypt Group and ENOC signed an agreement with Misr Petroleum to blend and fill lubricants locally at Misr Petroleum’s state-of-the-art plant. This three-year partnership allows ENOC Misr to blend lubricants in Egypt, which contributes to significant operational efficiencies and ensures a continuous product supply in the market, adhering to ENOC’s high standards and commitment to excellence.

Additionally, in 2019, ENOC Group also acquired a share in the jet fuel hydrant system at Terminal 2 of Cairo International Airport to enable the growth and development of the country’s aviation infrastructure. The Group also holds agreements with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to enable the supply of jet fuel at all key airports across the country.

EGYPS 2020 hosted 438 exhibitors from 80 countries and welcomed 30,369 attendees over 3 days. EGYPS 2022 is expected to attract 26,000+ attendees with over 450+ exhibitors, 7 country pavilions, 1900+ delegates, 260+ speakers and around 73 conference sessions.

