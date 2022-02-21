Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today reiterated its continued commitment to its digital future by strengthening its partnership with SAP to support its ongoing digital transformation efforts. The second stage of SAP S/4HANA ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system, which was recently implemented successfully across the majority of the Group’s segments and business units, has automated over 1,000 business processes to date. The next stage of the system implementation will focus on transforming the retail business segment.

In an executive alignment meeting that took place at ENOC, senior executives from both companies including H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer at ENOC Group, Hesham Ali Mustafa, Managing Director - Shared Services Centre, Group HR and New Business Development at ENOC Group, Mohammed Al Rais, DIRECTOR- GROUP IT and Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP, focused on identifying opportunities and developing a roadmap that will drive the national oil company’s digital transformation journey..

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Building a strong foundation to further drive our digital transformation efforts is key to our ongoing success at ENOC, and we will continue to invest in technologies and solutions that will enable future growth for our business operations. We are delighted to work together with SAP on the next phase of our digital journey to realise our business transformation across segments and business units, which we are confident will enhance efficiencies across our operations.”

SAP, a leading platform in the oil and gas industry dedicated to supporting the growth of its partners, today recognised ENOC Group as a Grand Winner of the SAP Quality Awards for Customer Success in the Business Transformation – On Premise category in MENA. This recognition follows two awards ENOC received from SAP last year: SAP Customer Center of Expertise Primary Certification and SAP Enterprise Support Advisory Council 2021 Excellence Award.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East South at SAP said: “SAP’s partnership with ENOC is a key enabler of our continued growth in the UAE. ENOC’s strategic focus on digital transformation is evident in the company’s increased efficiency and agility and sets a dynamic example in the region’s energy sector. SAP is proud to have played a vital role in ENOC’s digital journey and we are excited for the next phase of the company’s transformation.”

Previously, ENOC Group shared its plans to invest in further promoting its digital transformation strategy. This follows the introduction of ‘Masar’, the Group’s innovative digital transformation programme, that is focused on complete digital integration of all its divisions to enhance efficiencies across its core operational and support functions.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information:

Rawan Al Hosban | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A BCW

rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com

srishti.soni@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022