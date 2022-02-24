Emrill has been awarded the CSR Label by Dubai Chamber for the tenth consecutive year. Emrill was the first facilities management services provider to receive the award in 2012, and has achieved the CSR Label more times than any other FM provider in the UAE.

The CSR Label, awarded in a virtual ceremony held on February 24, 2022, is given to organisations that have demonstrated outstanding performance across key criteria, including workplace, marketplace, community and environment. Since its launch in 2010, the Dubai Chamber CSR Labels have become the highest recognition for corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts by UAE businesses.

Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, expressed the importance of the CSR Label to Emrill, saying: “Being awarded the CSR Label by Dubai Chamber for the tenth year in a row demonstrates Emrill’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices. This commitment extends beyond Emrill’s people and clients to our suppliers, the communities in which we operate and the environment. Emrill is dedicated to creating amazing places in which people can work, live and visit, and we are delighted to be recognised for achieving our aims safely and sustainably.”

In its assessment of Emrill’s performance in 2021, Dubai Chamber recognised Emrill’s key strengths, which included the consistent improvement of the organisation’s human resources policies and practices. Over the course of the year, Emrill held several events and launched initiatives to increase employee engagement and happiness, including Emrill’s Employee Carnival, which took place as a hybrid event in 2021. Other noteworthy achievements included the organisation’s ongoing commitment to the health, safety and mental wellbeing of employees. In addition to health webinars, campaigns and vaccination drives, Emrill also expanded its use of virtual methods to increase and further enable employee learning and development.

Emrill’s commitment extends to its suppliers. The organisation continued the implementation of Emrill’s sustainable procurement policy, covering environmental protection, sustainable product selection, engaging with local suppliers, facilitating the education of suppliers and Emrill’s supplier welfare scheme.

Harrison concluded: “Participating in the CSR Label by Dubai Chamber is a fantastic opportunity to take stock of what we are doing as an organisation for our people, our clients and the community. It takes account of everything we are undertaking including, but also beyond, our day-to-day operations. It gives me great pride to see Emrill’s excellent people being recognised for their charitable and volunteering solutions, as well as everyone’s efforts in creating a happier, healthier community.”

Emrill’s commitment to delivering world-class FM services and unrivalled customer services has enabled the organisation to win several prestigious contracts, including providing integrated FM services for Deep Dive Dubai, Heriot-Watt University and W Residences – The Palm, marking the company’s expansion into target growth sectors.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission to be the region's preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill was highly commended in the Overall FM Company of the Year category in 2021's Facilities Management Middle East Awards in addition to winning this award five times in nine years. Emrill was also awarded FM Company of the Year by Middle East Consultant in 2021, which was the first year the category had been included in the Middle East Consultant Awards. Demonstrating commitment to its key pillars, Emrill also won the Engineering award for the third time as well as the Health and Safety award. Its commitment to helping its employees to professionally develop was evidenced by the company being awarded Facilities Manager of the Year and Young Facilities Manager of the Year awards. The company was also highly commended in the Facilities Management Executive, Unsung Hero and Education and Development categories.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for nine consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com

