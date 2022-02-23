Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Empyre Communications, Dubai’s creative leading PR agency which oversees a rich portfolio of luxury, hospitality, corporate, travel, tech and fashion brands, recently won the PR Account, Coinmarketpedia.

Coinmarketpedia is a unique and ingenious digital platform set to provide crypto-enthusiasts and investors with the knowledge to begin their investment journey to financial freedom.

Commenting on the agency's latest project win, Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Coinmarketpedia on board to launch its platform in the UAE. We have begun the campaign with full energy and look forward to the journey ahead."

