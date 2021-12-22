Texas, USA: Mohammed Hanif Al Qassim (31) an Emirati hotelier and the Managing Partner at The Manor by JA hotel, has been appointed as one of the youngest global advisory council members at the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) organization.

Al Qassim, who is also the only Arab member, will serve in a three year term commencing on 2022 at the advisory council of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®). HITEC event has been produced by HFTP organization to serve as a forum for hospitality professionals to exchange information and ideas on the latest products and services. The council will produce international education programs that leverage the skills-set of the hospitality professionals and help them to be ready to run successful hotel operations in the future. In addition, HITEC council members will engage in identifying the current and the most important hospitality topics. The advisory council is also mandated to focus on the capacity building side of the hospitality industry and evaluating the relevant programs for the hoteliers and professionals around the globe.

Commenting on the appointment, Frank Wolfe, CAE, FIH; CEO at HFTP said: “since 2016, our activities in the UAE have been largely regional with the HFTP Dubai Chapter and HITEC Dubai. Now with Mohammed Al Qassim joining the HITEC Advisory Council, we are fostering an increasingly international perspective for a global industry event. This is the real definition of what HFTP is about.”

“As the network expands internationally, like-minded professionals have a broader source of information to draw from. And now, as HFTP grows in the UAE there is the opportunity to hear from the experiences of members in the region, considering that the UAE have a shown thriving hospitality market that offers world-class, innovative properties” he added.

Mohammed Hanif Al Qassim, Managing Partner at The Manor hotel, said: “I believe that we – as Emiratis in the hospitality sector- should be active players in the global industry as long as we are impacted by its trends and performance. Through this tenure at the HITEC advisory council, I look forward to share our unique experience in launching and running an eco-friendly hotel”.

“Our model proved that you could run a boutique hotel which can be both financially and environmentally sustainable. Above all it was entirely made by local businesses in an industry that is usually dominated by international players. Beside our investment as Emirati owners, we made sure to involve local companies within our supply chain including the contractor, the designer as well as the operator; JA Group”, Al Qassim added.

HFTP organization was established in 1952, as an international, nonprofit association, headquartered in Texas, USA, with offices in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Dubai. The organization spearheads HITEC as a well-known, global event specialized in the most innovative products and services in the hospitality industry worldwide.

