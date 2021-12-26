Abu Dhabi, UAE - Emirati singer, songwriter FAFA brings a new melodic sound to fans with the release of her long-awaited single and music video, “Tree of Flames”.

Recorded and produced in Abu Dhabi, the “Tree of Flames” music video was also shot against the backdrop of several locations throughout Abu Dhabi. It perfectly captures the sentiment of a mystical atmosphere with modern day times. The resulting clip is a high-drama, cinematic affair that portrays an unorthodox love story.

The single was recorded, shot and produced by The BarCoe Studio using locally-based crew and talent. BarCoe’s Film Director Shiva Kojaki who worked with FAFA in conceptualising the song into a meaningful visual story commented, “Tree of Flames is such a heartfelt song, so we really wanted to create a video that would convey its emotional intensity. When I suggested the idea of a romance between a mythical creature and a human, FAFA fell in love with it right away. The rest was history.”

With the help of Dubai-based makeup artist Emily Clayton and fashion designer Jose Quiceno, the team designed the mythical creature that Fafa portrayed as the centerpiece of the video. The production also featured UAE-based talent, Nik Nieves who was cast as the self-absorbed male lead.

Shot in July with the scorching summer heat, the music video presented challenges including finding an iconic tree to represent the “tree of flames”. The BarCoe team eventually found it at Abu Dhabi’s picturesque Umm Al Emarat Park.

Once preproduction was complete, the crew soldiered through the summer heat and shot a

a highly cinematic music video on a “Red Camera”, an industry standard used on countless blockbuster productions. Sean Barcoe, Founder of The BarCoe Studio said, “From scouting locations to ensuring the crew and cast’s health and safety as well as using world-class equipment to enable the technical shots, the team worked tirelessly on the project. This experience further fuels our drive to succeed in creating more amazing content in Abu Dhabi with the wealth of talented people that reside here.”

The single and music video are a testament to the range of talent in the UAE. As an artist, FAFA highlights the versatility of this generation and how the UAE is an emerging hub of music and content creation.

“Tree of Flames” is out now on all streaming platforms, and you can watch the video on FAFA’s youtube channel at https://bit.ly/3u2JNO4

-Ends-

