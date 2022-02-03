Dubai, UAE : The management team of Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) and members of the non-government organisation that promotes and educates on sustainability in the built environment, celebrated its achievements in 2021 at the Annual General Meeting held in Dubai.

The event served as an opportunity for Corporate and Individual Members to learn about the progress of the Council and to present their opinions and suggestions on the future direction and activities of EmiratesGBC.

Welcoming the participants, H.E. Ali Al Jassim, Chairperson, EmiratesGBC, said the Council had reported significant positive impact in driving dialogue and action to promote sustainable built environments. “With the UAE announcing its Net Zero By 2050 Strategic Initiative, we have focused on rallying the support of all industry stakeholders to build a greener future. Our Annual Congress and the MENA Green Building Awards, among other initiatives, highlighted the consistent progress made in the UAE and the region in embracing sustainable initiatives across the building industry value chain.”

Reviews of the 2021 operations, financials, events and technical aspects were shared with the members, who were also recognised for their contribution. Details of the EmiratesGBC Women’s Network were also highlighted at the event, in addition to insights on the upcoming activities during 2022.

EmiratesGBC regularly hosts and participates in multinational events, conferences and forums. It has also developed a suite of activities, inclusive of networking events, technical workshops, focus days and facilitated training based around specific issues related to the built-environment that meet the needs of its members, of the UAE community, and the wider Middle East.

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

