Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, was recognized for its leadership in Retail Banking with four top awards at The Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards 2021.

The bank was recognized as the Best Retail Bank in the Middle East and the UAE for the fifth year in a row, retaining The Asian Banker's highest award for retail financial services in the Middle East that looks for retail players to outperform not only national competitors but also regional peers. Emirates NBD’s digital lifestyle bank Liv. was recognized as the Best Digital Bank in the Middle East and the UAE for the fourth consecutive time. Additionally, Emirates NBD was also awarded the title for Best Credit Card in the Middle East and Best Data Management Implementation in the Middle East for its Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) implementation, further highlighting its leadership position in the regional banking sector.

Emirate NBD's Retail Banking division continued to gain market share across most retail products and segments, aided by strong new customer acquisitions and sales. As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD opened a new branch at the Expo 2020 Dubai location, offering a full suite of services to individual and SME customers as well as featuring a Future Banking space comprising immersive and interactive exhibits that showcase the role banks will play in fulfilling the

needs, aspirations, and goals of customers in the future. Several new products were rolled out, such as the Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card, with privileges at shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment touchpoints, along with exclusive Expo-related offers. The bank launched the UAE’s first eco-friendly payment card using recycled plastic, and the “More from Emirates NBD” card companion App was introduced. A new instant account opening process was rolled out for UAE National customers and an exclusive Debit Card launched with exclusive privileges and offers tailored to Emirati tastes and preferences. Emirates NBD Voice Banking available through Amazon Alexa devices was upgraded with the addition of more services and extended to also be offered in Arabic. For its Priority Banking customers, Emirates NBD introduced Signature, an exclusive proposition offering a repertoire of services, privileges and benefits.

Liv. further strengthened its proposition growing its UAE customer base to more than 500,000 customers and continuing to be the fastest growing bank in the country. Building on its value proposition of convenience and access to banking services anytime, anywhere, Liv. launched an innovative new digital Credit Card that empowers customers to select and personalize loyalty programs and rewards. Liv. Prime, a subscription-based service that provides customers with increased banking privileges as well as a range of exclusive lifestyle-based offers was launched and most recently, the Liv. Young program was introduced enabling parents and guardians to open a mobile based account for their children and wards.

Commenting on the win, Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are honored yet again to receive four prestigious titles at the 2021 Asian Banker awards. Being recognized as the national and regional champion of retail banking is testament to our customer-first philosophy and commitment to advancing digital banking innovation. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued customers whose unstinting patronage and support helps us continue to achieve these distinctions.”

The Asian Banker Awards is considered one of the most prestigious and transparent

award programs for consumer financial services. Since its commencement in 2002, the program has recognized financial institutions for their vision, execution and market leading propositions that make a real impact to their business and the local consumers. Administered by The Asian Banker and refereed by prominent global bankers, consultants and academics, winners are chosen following a stringent three-month evaluation process.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As at 31st December 2021, total assets were AED 687 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 187 Billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,079 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

