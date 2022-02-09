Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai

New concept democratises future of investment

Adds to line-up of immersive, innovative exhibits that reimagine the future of banking

Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North and Turkey) region and a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, has unveiled a new 'Future of Investing' experience at ‘Future Banking by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’ at Expo 2020 Dubai. The exhibit continues the banking group’s innovative showcase of the future of global banking.

The immersive, interactive concept democratises access to new and exciting high-ticket asset classes such as art, demonstrating the bank's continued commitment to introduce innovative investment concepts to the region. Based on careful consideration of existing customer data and risk profiling, the new asset class will be introduced as a new investment opportunity for the user to diversify portfolio and reduce cash over-weight.

Through an interactive platform leveraging the power of blockchain tokenisation, visitors can experience collecting, trading and sharing alternative asset classes that are currently not easily available to purchase due to high cost of entry.

The 'Future of Investing' exhibit welcomes visitors with a hologram of a sculpture showcasing various art pieces, which users can browse through, to enhance the immersive experience. They can then purchase tokens representing the artwork that can be liquidated, transferred, or sold like any other asset class. Once the purchase is complete, they receive exclusive keys representing their ownership and can access their personal hologram of the art piece with the option to display it in their homes, offices or on their smart watch of the future. The exhibit allows visitors to experience an unparalleled journey of investing in and owning an alternative asset class such as art.

Supporting Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” and subthemes Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, Emirates NBD’s Expo 'Future Banking' space continues to be a huge draw for millions of residents and international visitors. Spanning ~3,000 square foot in the Al Wasl Avenue, the line-up of deeply innovative and futuristic concept-driven exhibits comprise five distinct pods that enable millions of visitors from across the globe to experience different virtual personas and learn about cutting-edge banking initiatives that aim to fulfil customers’ future needs, aspirations and goals.

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD Group said: “Being an internationally acclaimed digital leader and innovator in the region's financial services sector, Emirates NBD Group is proud to represent the future of banking as a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai. We are delighted to add to our line-up of exhibits in the new year and continue sharing our pioneering vision for the future of global banking. Inspired by the commitment of our nation’s wise leaders towards building a sustainable and innovation-driven economy, our exhibits showcase a never seen before demonstration of how advancements in technology, robotics and artificial intelligence will influence and shape our lives in the decades to come.”

He added: “As new technologies converge at a rapidly increasing rate, the need to reframe approaches is imperative. The 'Future of Investing' concept integrates next-generation technology to make investing in new alternative high-ticket asset classes more accessible. Expo 2020 Dubai has drawn nearly 10 million visits in its first three months and our presence at this first-in-a lifetime event in our region builds on our legacy of introducing first-to-market meaningful innovations that enhance our customers’ lives. We look forward to continue inspiring visitors and sparking positive conversations around the possibilities of tomorrow.”

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As at 31st December 2021, total assets were AED 687 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 187 Billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,079 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’a-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 41 branches and 179 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won international acclaim as the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance Awards 2020 by World Finance, in addition to being named the ‘Best Islamic Bank, UAE’. The Bank was also awarded the title of ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ by Islamic Finance News and ‘Islamic Bank of the Year – UAE 2020’ by The Banker. Additionally, New York-based Global Finance magazine recognised Emirates Islamic as the ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution, UAE’ for a second year in a row on its list of the ‘World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions’.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

Press Contacts:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022