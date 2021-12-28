Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, hosted the special edition of the AMG Performance Tour this year, the ‘Gold Edition,’ in commemoration of the UAE’s 50th anniversary.

The AMG Performance Tour is a complimentary experiential customer programme that has been around for several years. It gives EMC the opportunity to invite guests to drive exceptional cars from the Mercedes-AMG fleet – including compact, sedan and SUV models. The experience also enables potential and current customers an opportunity to drive the world-renowned racetrack on Yas Island that hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Offering the highest level of performance, incredible handling, and great stability, AMG vehicles take car lovers to entirely new heights of power, dynamics, and engineering, not just in speed and performance, but across every single component in the vehicle’s build. Each step of the design process is meant to enhance the driving experience and create a bond between man and machine that is second to none.

The theme of this year’s tour, and indeed the name, ‘AMG Performance Tour Gold Edition’, is in honour of the UAE’s landmark 50th anniversary celebration. The launch of the Performance Tour saw guests walking through a ‘50 year’ tunnel, which took them on a journey through time, showcasing key milestones for both Abu Dhabi and the evolution of AMG over the last 50 years. A printed floor installation, with gold track lines, led the guests into the event space. Guests felt the celebratory 50th-anniversary spirit through all the details of the event.

The participants were split into three groups; one group was escorted to the track to start the SLALOM; the second one experienced LEAD & FOLLOW and, the third group attempted the OBSTACLE COURSE. The groups then switched, so everyone got to experience each challenge.

Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company, said: “The AMG Performance Tour is an event that EMC organises each year to connect more closely with current and potential customers who seek the thrill of performance driving and the unmatched exclusivity that is associated with AMG. The event has always attracted ardent performance car enthusiasts.” He added “We enjoyed every moment together with our customers, and having our global partner IWC Schaffhausen participate in the event for the first time added a valuable attraction to this year’s tour with the various exciting activities they had prepared for our guests.”

“One of the reasons we work so well together with Mercedes-AMG is because our DNA is aligned – we share a common passion for performance, engineering and crafstmanship. We already enjoy a very fruitful partnership with Mercedes-AMG and are now pleased to have the same with Emirates Motor Company, the authorised distributor for Mercedes-Benz. Our co-operation started with this event, and we are looking forward to taking part in many more in the future,” said Mehdi Rajan, Brand Director IWC Middle East, India & Africa.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance



Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2019, it sold nearly 2.4 million passenger cars and more than 438,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolizes the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury saloons through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.

