Dubai, UAE: Emirates has opened the doors of a new retail sales office in Fujairah, further expanding its presence in the Northern Emirates and offering more convenience to customers wishing to book their next trip. Located in Al Ghilaila Building, overlooking the Fujairah corniche, the new office was inaugurated by senior Emirates and dnata commercial and sales executives, in a ceremony attended by local government representatives.

To celebrate the airline’s expansion in the Northern Emirates, Khalid Bel Jaflah, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President, UAE; Shaz Peshimam, Senior Manager Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Khalid Hassan, District Manager Northern Emirates were joined by dnata representatives including Simon Woodford, Vice President, Global Air Services and Distribution, dnata Travel Group, along with Yaser Rashed Mohammed Rashed from Fujairah Police, and Esmaeil Al Boloushi, General Manager, Fujairah International Airport, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Emirates has worked in partnership with dnata Representation Services as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Fujairah for the past three decades. The opening of the first Emirates retail sales office in the emirate represents a focus on expansion to offer more first-hand support to the airline’s avid traveller base.

Significant investment has been made in equipping the new, conveniently located office, for a comfortable and more relaxed environment for Emirates customers wishing to walk in, book their travel, or speak to a sales agent to plan their next journey. The new retail sales office covers 68 square metres and features four customer service counters dedicated to flight reservations, ticketing, and general customer enquiries.

The contact details for the Emirates retail sales office in Fujairah are:

Address: Al Ghilaila Building shop 5 & 6

Office opening hours:

Mon – Thu & Sat 0900hrs – 1300hrs & 1600hrs – 2000hrs

Fri – 0900hrs – 1200hrs & 1600hrs – 2000hrs

Sun – Closed.