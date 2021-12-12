Dubai : Emirates Draw, the UAE-based socially responsible organization, revealed at its show last night that the Grand Prize for this Saturday’s (December 18) draw has increased from AED83M to a massive AED89M giving participants a few million more reasons to enter the draw for the chance to win the UAE’s biggest ever cash windfall. The life-changing prize will be paid to one lucky winner who manages to match all seven numbers from right to left.

Emirates Draw also announced the seven guaranteed winners of its weekly raffle draw who each took home AED 77,777.

Last week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 3659662. In total, there were 355 winners and AED 681,835 in prize money shared amongst the winners. One participant matched five out of seven and won AED 77,777, two participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won AED 7,777 while 25 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won AED 777 and 320 participants matched two out of seven and each won AED 77.

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of AED 89M, the largest Grand Prize in UAE history on Saturday, December 18 at 7pm UAE time.

How to participate?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a AED50 pencil and coral poly at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of AED89 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed on www.emiratesdraw.com and across its digital platforms, YouTube and Facebook. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early!

For more information, please call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777.

- Ends -

About Emirates Draw

A socially responsible UAE based organization that aims to support local environmental causes and initiatives through CSR programmes that it will spearhead. The organization aims to provide ‘For a Better Tomorrow’ and make everyday life better for its lucky winners and society at large. Inclusive to all and eligible to 18 years and above, the Draw will feature seven guaranteed winners every week and a free entry to the largest Grand Prize in UAE history, AED 77,777,777.

For more information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar

Tel: +971 4 817 0394 | Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021