DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : Emaar, the UAE's globally renowned and recognised integrated real estate development company, is getting ready to ring in 2022 with a fantastic Emaar New Year's Eve display that will witness a fabulous firework show, choreographed to laser, lights and music. Aptly called "Eve of Wonders", spectators across the globe are invited to see a dazzling spectacle as Emaar decorates Dubai's skies with a display unlike any other.
As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light & laser extravaganza will light up the night sky in Dubai Downtown. In line with the theme' Eve of Wonder', a brand-new laser feature is making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa's stunning programme, creating a memorable masterpiece that is poised to redefine new year's celebrations worldwide, Dubai style!
Whether in Downtown Dubai, watching online, or on television worldwide, the public is guaranteed a show-stopping gala event to welcome in the new year. Emaar NYE 2022 will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 08:30 pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.
Commenting on Emaar New Year's Eve spectacular celebrations in Downtown Dubai, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "The UAE, and Dubai, inspire hope and optimism, and bring together a global community to shape the future. This year's celebration is a tribute to our nation's achievements in the past 50 years. It also highlights our leadership's vision to create a new age of progress through openness and collaboration, and Emaar is proud to be part of it."
A seamless experience awaits guests wishing to access Downtown Dubai on December 31st by using the U by Emaar app and its easy-to-use pre-registration process. Guests, including Emaar Boulevard residents and hotel guests, can simply log on to the U by Emaar app and follow the straightforward steps to access all Downtown Dubai locations. After successfully registering, they will receive individual QR codes that they can use to gain access to Downtown Dubai on New Year's Eve.
