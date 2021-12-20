LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM : Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), a global financial services firm, today announced its partnership with ELIE SAAB to introduce their first signature styled residences in the UK: ELIE SAAB Residences. Overlooking Hyde Park, these exclusively designed premium residences are set to offer a truly unique lifestyle.

Announcing the partnership, Mohammed Alhassan, Founding Partner and Co-CEO of GII said: "We are delighted to be partnering with ELIE SAAB to introduce an unparalleled and sophisticated living experience in one of the world's most coveted addresses in London’s West End. The launch of ELIE SAAB Residences is a strategic move to develop and expand our portfolio in the upscale and ultra-luxury space while continuing GII’s tradition of setting new benchmarks with our property development ventures."

Pankaj Gupta, Founding Partner and Co-CEO of GII commented: "We are truly delighted to have found such a natural synergy with ELIE SAAB as we work towards delivering these extraordinary residences that will offer our customers an unmatched lifestyle. ELIE SAAB Residences will represent a significant milestone in our successful association and for GII as a whole.”

On this occasion, ELIE SAAB Jr. CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, said, “After successful launches in Dubai and Cairo, we are proud to announce a new venture with GII for the unveiling of ELIE SAAB Residences in London. It is a natural process following the achievements of our real estate developments. We consider London a major and strategic milestone for the brand’s expansion, and this will reinforce our presence in a prime property market. Collaborating with GII on ELIE SAAB residences will offer discerning customers a new lifestyle address.”

ELIE SAAB Residences is a masterfully restored Victorian-styled new-build development that promises an unparalleled level of quality. In addition to breathtaking views of the London skyline and spacious open-plan living, the residences have the unrivalled aesthetic touch of ELIE SAAB’s exceptionally crafted interior design using exclusive pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison Collection.

ELIE SAAB Residences is delivered by GRID Properties, a GII subsidiary overseeing the firm’s development projects in the UK. OCTA is the Exclusive Authorized Representative for UK and Global Sales for ELIE SAAB Residences. For more information about ELIE SAAB Residences, please visit: www.eliesaabresidencesuk.com

-Ends-

About ELIE SAAB

ELIE SAAB founded his eponymous label in 1982, at just 18 years old. Since then, the ELIE SAAB house has been established as one of the major leaders in the HAUTE COUTURE category globally, with ateliers based in Paris and Beirut. ELIE SAAB has continued to build on the inherent savoir-faire and innate elegance for which it is renowned, expanding into the Ready-to-Wear, Bridal, Accessories, Eyewear & Fragrance categories. Along with the brand’s venture into home & interiors, with the MAISON line, ELIE SAAB joins the premiere league of the world’s global luxury fashion & lifestyle brands.

www.eliesaab.com

About Gulf Islamic Investments

Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (GII) is one of the world’s leading financial services firms. With over $3 billion of assets under management, GII seeks to create superior returns and long-term value on behalf of its investors, shareholders, portfolio companies and the communities in which it invests. Under the leadership of a committed group of prominent shareholders and investors, GII deploys private capital across a diverse set of business segments including real estate, private equity, and venture capital. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia. GII is based in the United Arab Emirates and is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

www.gii.ae

