Cairo, Egypt : Egytrans, a leading provider of transport and logistics solutions, announced its very first participation in EGYPS Exhibition 2022 in its fifth edition, which will be held from February 14th to 16th at Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) under the theme of “North Africa and the Mediterranean: Delivering Energy Today”.

“We are participating this year in EGYPS 2022 because we believe in its importance to starting the conversation about the role North Africa plays in the energy sector and the potential opportunities present, which also aligns with our expansion strategy in African markets that present promising potential for investments in this sector” stated Abir Leheta, Chairman and CEO of Egytrans.

Leheta added “Egytrans has made contributions to the oil and gas sector, as we’ve previously carried out logistics work in Zohr gas field, Egypt’s giant offshore field containing 30 trillion cubic feet of gas whose investments amounted to USD 10.6 billion as of mid-2020. Egytrans has also had a hand in transporting the Midor expansion project in cooperation with Petrojet, as our team successfully moved the largest package ever manufactured in Petrojet workshops with extraordinarily large dimensions. Additionally, we have increased the number of regular customers we serve from the oil & gas sector.” Egytrans’ participation in the exhibition will promote services for oil & gas industry players such as land transport, customs clearance, storage, consolidation, air & sea freight, route planning and heavy transport, as well as on and off-loading, among other services. “Such integrated solutions help our customers minimize logistics costs and get their products delivered within a short timeframe, which hugely supports their businesses and enables them to achieve new levels of growth,” said Leheta.

The oil and gas sector is currently receiving growing interest, especially with the Petroleum Ministry’s plans to increase investments in government-owned oil companies to EGP 30 billion ($1.92 billion) in the upcoming fiscal year 2022/23. Moreover, the oil and gas market has the capability to overcome the challenges imposed on the global economy due to the COVID-19 crisis, given that it is witnessing a significant expansion with the aim of transforming Egypt into a regional energy hub, with new projects planned with investments estimated at USD 8 billion.

