EdTech platform PLAYBOOK announces that it has closed Pre-Seed Funding of $700,000 backed by San-Francisco based Venture Capital firm - 500 Global, Saudi-based Sovereign Wealth Fund - Sanabil Investments, Kuwait-based Venture Capital firm - Faith Capital, Saudi-based Angel Investor Network - Women Spark and other strategic angel investors. PLAYBOOK is an edutainment platform for women with a mission to bridge the global gender gap and get more women into leadership roles through access to a diverse digital academy of masterclasses led by game-changing women leaders (with future Ai Technology integration) and an engaged professional learning community.

This is an exciting time for the region with millions of women entering the workforce in the MENA region. The region is seeing several job opportunities and leadership verticals opening up. PLAYBOOK seeks to present a solution to the private and public sector to address this influx and pave the way for growth and inclusion. The platform runs on a subscription-based model with annual subscription packages for individuals and teams. The high-production Masterclasses within the PLAYBOOK ACADEMY are led by phenomenal women who reverse-engineer their playbook to success and share valuable takeaways with viewers (members) that are actionable in their own personal and professional lives. The community, also known as THE CAMPUS, will enable social connections, discussions, on-demand mentorship, access to live events, job boards and other exciting perks. Members can learn how to lead like a CEO, negotiate like a minister, make decisions like a board member, problem solve like a scientist amongst several other fascinating themes that enables career development.

“We’re proud to support female-founded startups such as PLAYBOOK that we believe have the potential to scale regionally and globally. PLAYBOOK enters the market at the right time to present a solution to the public and private sector, as policymakers appear to increasingly institute SDG goals and more job opportunities open up for women,” said Amal Dokhan, Partner, 500 Global MENA.

“We have always maintained a strong commitment as the leading Women Angel Investment Group based in Saudi to invest in Founders who share our vision and mission for the region and beyond. PLAYBOOK helps us further our mission to invest in accelerating the career growth cycle of the female talent pool and build more prosperous economies” , added Deemah Al Yahya, Founder of Women Spark.

The platform is being built out by a fully female founded team of 3 led at the helm by CEO Wafa AlObaidat. With 12+ years of experience building and scaling various entrepreneurial ventures, Wafa is also the host of a chart-topping podcast show (Women Power Podcast) and has had proven success leading the largest network for women in MENA (Women Power Network). Ismahan Al Saad, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, drives fundraising and operations building upon her background of having managed a family enterprise of 300+ employees and having led a successful tenure as an investment banker. Shreya Rammohan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, leads product development and marketing with almost a decade of experience developing and executing digital marketing and communications strategies for 80+ brands.

“Our team isn’t just us. It’s the most successful women of our generation, the Masters who are working with us to build value-driven content and share it with an audience of millions.”, says Wafa AlObaidat, Founder & CEO - Playbook. “Through the power of storytelling by women that look like, sound like and are relatable to our audience, we hope to enable women to get unstuck in their personal and professional lives and navigate their pain points with much more clarity and perspective as they learn from real-world scenarios and tactics.”

Mohammed Jaffar, Managing Partner - Faith Capital shared, “Investing in a company is almost always driven by investing in the person at the helm. Wafa AlObaidat as a self-made entrepreneur of several successful enterprises has showcased hers and her team’s capability to launch and scale businesses profitably whilst also creating tangible impact. I’m excited by what the future holds for PLAYBOOK and for women across this region and globally.”

With the global EdTech market growing 30% (YoY), the disruptors entering the market with innovative solutions presents a promising future to up-skill the global talent pool and serve emerging professions. Governments in the GCC have been taking a proactive policy driven stance to strengthen economic growth and quality of life through gender balance mandates. Adoption of The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) has become common practice in most multinational corporations. This momentum indicates that the region is now ready to fast-track development in this direction through more well-defined policy-setting, career opportunities and training needs analysis. PLAYBOOK presents individuals the opportunity to pre-book early-bird subscriptions on their website and also presents the opportunity to become Founding Members to a limited pool of individuals who are looking to build their legacy and pay it forward by granting free access to women from underserved community. Visit www.get-playbook.com to learn more about how you can be a part of their journey.

