Abu Dhabi, UAE : EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, and Serco, a leading international provider of public services, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further discussions regarding potential collaborative opportunities in the fire and emergency response services sector.

The partnership will fortify both organisations in the fire and emergency services sector and capitalise on the strengths of both entities. A unified services approach will provide holistic fire and emergency experience, as well as a range of capabilities across multiple sectors including workforce and asset management, training, operations, transport and maintenance services.

The agreement was formalised this week during a strategic visit at the Admiralty House, Headquarters of Her Majesty’s Government Department for International Trade in the United Kingdom, by His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE Group.

Speaking during the visit, H.E. Al Bannai said: “In line with our ongoing efforts to secure EDGE as a leading provider of defence and emergency services and to ensure optimal efficiencies, this collaboration between JAHEZIYA and Serco will enable growth within all capabilities and offer the opportunity to reinforce fire and emergency response services in the GCC region. We are keen to leverage the synergies between these two organisations and utilise their diverse and complementary capabilities, contributing significant in-country value.”

The JAHEZIYA and Serco MoU supports the strategic UAE/UK bilateral agreement and strengthens both entities’ positions as best practice fire and emergency providers, both within the UAE and across the region.

Rupert Soames, Serco CEO, said: “We look forward to our partnership with JAHEZIYA as an opportunity to strengthen our proposition in the fire and rescue services sector. Having won awards for our International Fire Training Centre, we bring best practice, global expertise and new technologies to the Middle East and with the combination of skills, experience and knowledge provided by JAHEZIYA as a well-established, local organisation, together we will provide added value to our clients. I believe Serco’s broader capabilities in Defence, Marine and Space will bring further opportunities to collaborate with EDGE Group in the future.”

Following its consolidation, JAHEZIYA recently expanded its portfolio to include systems engineering, technical project management services, knowledge and training solutions. It is the region’s leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, comprehensive military training, systems engineering and technical project management services, inclusive of systems integration.

JAHEZIYA is part of the Mission Support cluster at EDGE, an advanced training and technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – promoting fast, precise and swift decision-making to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.



For more information, visit www.edgegroup.ae

About JAHEZIYA

JAHEZIYA is a leading regional single-stop service provider of emergency response services and defence solutions, including systems engineering integration, training solutions and technical project management. As a mission-focused, multidisciplinary organisation, JAHEZIYA addresses dynamic defence and emergency service sector requirements by leveraging shared technical capabilities through premier training, consultancy, and systems.

Established in 2012, JAHEZIYA today unites the complementary capabilities of three distinct Mission Support entities within EDGE Group. Using comprehensive training and knowledge solutions, industrial, aviation and maritime firefighting and rescue services, as well as vocational and professional development training for defence, emergency response, and crisis and disaster management, JAHEZIYA plays a key role in building and strengthening the national capabilities of the UAE to protect life, property, and the environment.

For more information, visit www.jaheziya.ae

About Serco Middle East

Serco is an international leading provider of public services, with an in-depth understanding of the region. We manage people, assets and data on behalf of our clients and partners, with a strong focus on service excellence enabled by ExperienceLab, our customer experience and service design agency. We leverage the latest technology and harness international expertise to deliver world-class public services to government and semi-government bodies and large private corporations.

Serco is also committed to supporting regional economies by working with and training local talent through nationalisation programmes. We actively seek opportunities to make a positive difference in the region and to help maximise ROI for businesses and governments and extend the life of their assets across five main sectors and four geographies including: Citizen Services, Defence, Justice and Immigration, Transport, and Health, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.serco.com/ME

