UAE startup blends education technology with financial technology to support the financial education process for younger generations

Aquila School becomes the main educational partner of the platform

Leading community figures join training program

Dubai, UNITED Arab Emirates: Edfondo has announced the creation of the first financial intelligence platform for children and adolescents designed by teachers in the education sector, including the Edfondo Educational Laboratory and a smart money management application using education technology and financial technology.

The Edfondo Educational Laboratory offers a range of dedicated educational programs and free and paid online mini-education programs.

Simon Wing, Chief Executive Officer of Edfondo, emphasizes the spread of financial illiteracy among children and a large proportion of adults, making The Edfondo Educational Laboratory an important addition to Edfondo's key product portfolio, ensuring that financial education contributes to supporting the transition to a new banking style.

"Drawing on our educational experience in the UK and the UAE, my co-founder Andrew Toward noted that teaching money management to children in schools often ran into the problem of a lack of appropriate teaching tools," said Wing. In response, the Edfondo Educational Lab platform plays an important role in meeting this need both at home, at school and online. The smart fund management app Edfondo with a prepaid debit card allows younger generations to test what they have learned."

Toward said Aquila School, part of the International Schools Partnership, has joined the Edfondo School Initiative as Edmundo's educational partner.

Benjamin Atkins, Head of High School at Aquila School, said the school is committed to providing children with various tools that enhance their awareness and understanding of the most important issues in life, including money management. We benefit from our partnership with Edfondo in supporting the development of our curriculum aimed at establishing children's long-term skills and enabling them to manage funds efficiently. We are pleased that our students are the first participants in the Edfondo Education Lab platform in the region, where they experience the responsibility of managing their spending behaviors and saving money using the app and prepaid direct debit card, and parents will have full control and control over the application.

Toward, Chief Operating Officer of Edfondo, noted that parents can participate in Edfondo's online tips, lessons and ideas and during in-class mini-education activities.

"With our many years of educational experience, Simon understands that children learn well when hearing real stories and experimenting with practical experiences, so we are keen to provide safe, appropriate and exciting educational content by participating in the creation of dedicated financial educational content in collaboration with the Edfondo team and specialist mentors."

The content of the Edfondo Educational Laboratory is co-produced by a group of specialists from around the world led by Simon Wing and Andrew Toward, in collaboration with Tarek Nasser, Bahraini-British teacher of the Montessori method for the third millennium; Saleh al-Hammad, a Saudi expert in business development and financial technology; and Will Rennie, author of children's curricula and former chief financial officer.

The Online Edfondo Educational Lab is scheduled to launch in March to provide tips and facts on smart money management for all users through the www.edfundo.com website and social media platforms.

Access to the Smart Money Management app and prepaid virtual debit card will be available within a few weeks and the first time you register on the JoeLife list is not online.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022