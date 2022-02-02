"Ebny" real estate crosses the one billion pound barrier during 2021

Dr. Abdullah Kamel: "Ebny" is one of the first companies to implement the vision of the President of the Republic in development and investment in Upper Egypt.

Dr. Abdullah Kamel, Chief Executive Officer of Ebny Real Estate Development and a member of the American Chamber of Commerce, stated that the company succeeded in achieving sales that exceeded one billion Egyptian pounds during the past year 2021, through projects implemented in different locations in the country and the Egyptian real estate market (Greene Avenue Compound and West Way Mall project In New Sohag & New Way Mall in New Cairo and the Gesr Suez project "ajaweed complex") with a 95% implementation rate on the ground in the company’s projects in Cairo, with a focus on adhering to the highest international quality and safety standards.

Also added Dr. Abdullah Kamel said that recently, investments were pumped into the company with a value equivalent to 700 million Egyptian pounds in a package of future projects that are in line with the state’s policy for the development work and sustainable development of the country in general and Upper Egypt in particular, with the same approach that the company pursues and its singling out in the field of development Real estate in the cities of Upper Egypt to produce a real estate component characterized by beauty and quality as the distinguishing feature of all the company's projects.

Dr. explained. Abdullah Kamel is that what we distinguish and differ in in the field of real estate development is what the company is keen on monitoring the relationship between society and the residential environment as it is the material and moral content to meet the needs of the family, with which a socially sustainable residential environment is achieved with smart projects of the highest quality to contribute to creating a better life and social future for a modern residential establishment that meets the ability Purchasing for customers is characterized by design flexibility and the role the company represents in what lines their present and future reality for beautiful memories.

Dr. Abdullah confirmed that the company, on its part, has provided housing preferences that are compatible with social demographic characteristics and the scenario of daily life, with a value system based on satisfying the needs of appreciation and achieving a sense of self and based on a creative vision away from traditional ideas in performance with a pillar whose main focus is insistence and determination to succeed and what the company’s activity represents From an addition in the field of construction and ages in general and the societal role towards a better life in particular with a complete package of housing options (luxury villas & townhouses & residential and commercial units) surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens lined with trees and water bodies with a modern qualitative shift that mixes the present and the future with what Keeping pace with a technological revolution (Smart Home).

Especially if he takes into account the development and political stability that the country is witnessing, which has contributed to creating an investment climate that encourages all national and foreign capital to establish security investments.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022